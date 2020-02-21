Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apollo Global Management, Inc.    APO

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/21 04:00:11 pm
45.69 USD   -1.64%
05:44pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 10-K
PU
05:39pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 8-K
PU
05:39pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:39pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Zelter James C

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [ APO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL

2/19/2020

Co-President

MANAGEMENT, INC., 9 WEST 57TH

STREET, 43RD FLOOR

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

2/19/2020

F

35 (1)

D

$45.71

2273824 (2)

D

Zelter

Class A Common Stock

414967

I

APO

Series

LLC (3)

Zelter

APO

Class A Common Stock

54774

I

Series

LLC

3/31/14 (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Consists of shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer (the "Class A shares") withheld by the Issuer in order to satisfy the minimum tax withholding obligations of the reporting person arising in connection with the delivery of Class A shares underlying vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") that were granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one Class A share for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.
  2. Reported amount includes 1,515,150 RSUs granted under the Plan.
  3. By Zelter APO Series LLC, a vehicle over which the reporting person exercises voting and investment control.
  4. By Zelter APO Series LLC, 3/31/14 Series, a vehicle over which the reporting person exercises voting and investment control.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Zelter James C

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

Co-President

9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

/s/ Jessica L. Lomm, as Attorney-in-Fact

2/21/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT,
05:44pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 10-K
PU
05:39pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 8-K
PU
05:39pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
05:12pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05:12pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
01:58pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Fo..
AQ
02/14APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form SC 13G/A
PU
02/13APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
02/13APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
PU
02/11APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 816 M
EBIT 2020 998 M
Net income 2020 1 167 M
Debt 2020 2 651 M
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 7,16x
EV / Sales2021 6,55x
Capitalization 10 358 M
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 53,00  $
Last Close Price 46,45  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.64%10 358
BLACKROCK, INC.12.78%87 985
UBS GROUP6.54%47 881
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.76%41 278
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC14.13%32 512
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.53%27 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group