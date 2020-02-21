Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Consists of shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer (the "Class A shares") withheld by the Issuer in order to satisfy the minimum tax withholding obligations of the reporting person arising in connection with the delivery of Class A shares underlying vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") that were granted under the Apollo Global Management, Inc. 2019 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive, in accordance with the issuance schedule set forth in the applicable RSU award agreement, one Class A share for each vested RSU. The RSUs vest in installments in accordance with the terms of the applicable RSU award agreement, provided the reporting person remains in service through the applicable vesting date.