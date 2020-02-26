Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.19, inclusive. Mr. Rowan undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (1), (3) and (5) to this Form 4.
By RWN Management, LLC, an entity directly wholly owned by the reporting person, which holds the shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.26, inclusive.
By MJR Foundation Holdings LLC, an entity directly and indirectly wholly owned by the reporting person, which holds the shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer for the benefit of the reporting person and an entity indirectly wholly owned by the reporting person.
The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $43.25 to $43.64, inclusive.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
ROWAN MARC J
C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
X
X Senior Managing Director
9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY 10019
Signatures
/s/ Marc J. Rowan
2/26/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
