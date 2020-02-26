Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Log in
News 
News

02/26/2020 | 08:21pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

ROWAN MARC J

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [ APO ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL

2/24/2020

Senior Managing Director

MANAGEMENT, INC., 9 WEST 57TH

STREET, 43RD FLOOR

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

2/24/2020

S

59851

D

$45.0342

(1)

3977181

I

See

Footnote (2)

Class A Common Stock

2/25/2020

S

14339

D

$45.112

(3)

3962842

I

See

Footnote (2)

Class A Common Stock

2/26/2020

S

71198

D

$43.349

(5)

3891644

I

See

Footnote (2)

Class A Common Stock

4550853

I

See

Footnote (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.19, inclusive. Mr. Rowan undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (1), (3) and (5) to this Form 4.
  2. By RWN Management, LLC, an entity directly wholly owned by the reporting person, which holds the shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer.
  3. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $45.00 to $45.26, inclusive.
  4. By MJR Foundation Holdings LLC, an entity directly and indirectly wholly owned by the reporting person, which holds the shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer for the benefit of the reporting person and an entity indirectly wholly owned by the reporting person.
  5. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $43.25 to $43.64, inclusive.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

ROWAN MARC J

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

X

X Senior Managing Director

9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

/s/ Marc J. Rowan

2/26/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 01:20:04 UTC
