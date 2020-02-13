Log in
Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 5

02/13/2020 | 06:04pm EST

FORM 5

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported

[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0362

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average burden

hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

BLACK LEON D

Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO]

__X__ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(MM/DD/YYYY)

12/31/2019

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL

Chairman, CEO

MANAGEMENT, INC., 9 WEST 57TH

STREET, 43RD FLOOR

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Class A Common Stock

11/8/2019

G

500000 (1)

D

$0

11327166

D (2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2. Conversion

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Security

or Exercise

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

of

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

Price of

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Security

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Owned at

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

End of

or Indirect

Title

Issuer's

(I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Fiscal Year

(Instr. 4)

(A)

(D)

(Instr. 4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Contribution of shares to a donor advised fund in accordance with the reporting person's previously disclosed intention to make such contributions over time.
  2. The amounts shown in Column 5 of Table I reflect (in addition to the transactions described herein) changes in form of beneficial ownership that have occurred since the reporting person's most recent prior statement.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

BLACK LEON D

C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

X

X

Chairman, CEO

9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

/s/ Leon D. Black

2/13/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 23:03:08 UTC
