Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2020
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On February 21, 2020, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Company") filed its annual report on Form 10-K as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Pursuant to that certain indenture, dated as of May 30, 2014, as supplemented, among Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. ("AMH"), the guarantors party thereto (collectively with AMH, the "Credit Parties") and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee, attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the unaudited reconciliation indicating the differences between the financial information of the Company and the financial information of the Credit Parties and their subsidiaries on a combined and consolidated basis, taken as a whole.
The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) is being furnished under Item 7.01, "Regulation FD Disclosure" and Item 9.01 "Financial Statements and Exhibits" of Form 8-K. As such, the information (including the exhibit) herein shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EXHIBIT 99.1
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL DATA
The following tables present the historical unaudited financial information for the Apollo Operating Group as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Apollo Operating Group does not report audited or unaudited financial information on a stand-alone basis. Accordingly, the financial data presented herein for the Apollo Operating Group has been reconciled to Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s financial statements for the relevant periods.
As of December 31, 2019
Total Apollo
Consolidated Funds
Total Apollo Global
Operating Group
Other (1)
Management, Inc.
Consolidated
& VIEs
Consolidated
Statement of Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
Restricted cash
U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value
Investments (includes performance allocations of $1,507,571 as of December 31, 2019)
Assets of consolidated variable interest entities:
Cash and cash equivalents
Investments, at fair value
Other assets
Incentive fees receivable
Due from related parties
Deferred tax assets, net
Other assets
Lease assets
Goodwill
Total Assets
$
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
Accrued compensation and benefits
Deferred revenue
Due to related parties
Profit sharing payable
Debt
Liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities:
Debt, at fair value
Other liabilities
Due to related parties
Other liabilities
Lease liabilities
Total Liabilities
Stockholders' Equity:
Apollo Global Management, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Series A Preferred Stock, 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2019
Series B Preferred Stock, 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2019
Additional paid in capital
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total Apollo Global Management, Inc. stockholders' equity
Non-Controlling Interests in consolidated entities
Non-Controlling Interests in Apollo Operating Group
Total Stockholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,556,124
$
-
$
78
$
1,556,202
19,779
-
-
19,779
554,387
-
-
554,387
3,704,333
595
(95,069)
3,609,859
-
45,329
-
45,329
-
1,213,169
-
1,213,169
-
41,688
-
41,688
2,414
-
-
2,414
552,061
-
(136,992)
415,069
2,612
-
470,553
473,165
289,989
-
36,460
326,449
190,696
-
-
190,696
93,911
-
-
93,911
6,966,306
$
1,300,781
$
275,030
$
8,542,117
89,663
$
-
$
4,701
$
94,364
64,393
-
-
64,393
84,639
-
-
84,639
199,560
-
301,827
501,387
758,669
-
-
758,669
2,650,600
-
-
2,650,600
-
893,711
(43,564)
850,147
-
79,762
(190)
79,572
-
923
(923)
-
210,740
-
-
210,740
209,479
-
-
209,479
4,267,743
974,396
261,851
5,503,990
264,398
-
-
264,398
289,815
-
-
289,815
-
-
1,302,587
1,302,587
1,238,983
26,744
(1,265,727)
-
(5,410)
(3,379)
4,211
(4,578)
1,787,786
23,365
41,071
1,852,222
6,776
303,020
(27,892)
281,904
904,001
-
-
904,001
2,698,563
326,385
13,179
3,038,127
6,966,306
$
1,300,781
$
275,030
$
8,542,117
Includes eliminations for VIE and fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Total Apollo
Total Apollo
Consolidated Funds
Global
Operating Group
Other(1)
Management, Inc.
Consolidated
& VIEs
Consolidated
Statement of Operating Data
(dollars in thousands)
Revenues:
Management fees
$
1,579,598
$
-
$
(3,784)
$
1,575,814
Advisory and transaction fees, net
123,644
-
-
123,644
Investment income:
Performance allocations
1,062,684
-
(5,545)
1,057,139
Principal investment income
170,055
-
(3,528)
166,527
Total investment income
1,232,739
-
(9,073)
1,223,666
Incentive fees
8,725
-
-
8,725
Total Revenues
2,944,706
-
(12,857)
2,931,849
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits:
Salary, bonus and benefits
514,513
-
-
514,513
Equity-based compensation
189,648
-
-
189,648
Profit sharing expense
556,926
-
-
556,926
Total compensation and benefits
1,261,087
-
-
1,261,087
Interest expense
98,366
-
3
98,369
General, administrative and other
329,623
-
719
330,342
Placement fees
1,482
-
-
1,482
Total Expenses
1,690,558
-
722
1,691,280
Other Income:
Net gains from investment activities
138,117
37
-
138,154
Net gains from investment activities of consolidated variable interest entities
-
34,791
5,120
39,911
Interest income
36,858
-
(1,336)
35,522
Other income (loss), net
4,006
-
(50,313)
(46,307)
Total Other Income
178,981
34,828
(46,529)
167,280
Income before income tax (provision) benefit
1,433,129
34,828
(60,108)
1,407,849
Income tax (provision) benefit
(15,890)
-
144,884
128,994
Net Income
1,417,239
34,828
84,776
1,536,843
Net income attributable to Non-controlling Interests
(667,898)
(25,752)
-
(693,650)
Net Income Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc.
749,341
9,076
84,776
843,193
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
(17,531)
-
-
(17,531)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
(19,125)
-
-
(19,125)
Net Income Attributable to Apollo Global Management, Inc. Class A Common
$
712,685
$
9,076
$
84,776
$
806,537
Stockholders
Includes eliminations for VIE and fund consolidation and entities not included in the Apollo Operating Group.
