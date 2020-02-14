Log in
date 2020-02-14

Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:02:00 pm
45.79 USD   -1.19%
06:23aAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form SC 13G/A
PU
02/13APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 4
PU
02/13APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
PU
Apollo Global Management LLC : Form SC 13G/A

02/14/2020 | 06:23am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 1)*

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A shares representing limited liability company interests

(Title of Class of Securities)

03768E105 (CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this

Schedule is filed:

  1. Rule 13d-1(b) [ ] Rule 13d-1(c) [ ] Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP: 03768E105

Page 1 of 4

1 NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) Capital World Investors **

2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) (a)

(b)

3 SEC USE ONLY

4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

5 SOLE VOTING POWER

11,791,587

6 SHARED VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

SHARES NONE BENEFICIALL

Y OWNED BY

7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING 11,791,587 PERSON

WITH:

8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER NONE

9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 11,791,587 Beneficial ownership disclaimed pursuant to Rule 13d-4

10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9

5.3%

12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA

** A division of Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC)

CUSIP: 03768E105

Page 2 of 4

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

Schedule 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Amendment No. 1

Item 1(a) Name of Issuer:

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Item 1(b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 9 WEST 57TH STR, 43RD FLOOR

NEW YORK NY 10019

Item 2(a) Name of Person(s) Filing:

Capital World Investors

Item 2(b) Address of Principal Business Office or, if none,

Residence:

333 South Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Item 2(c) Citizenship: N/A

Item 2(d) Title of Class of Securities:

Class A shares representing limited liability company interests

Item 2(e) CUSIP Number: 03768E105

Item 3 If this statement is filed pursuant to sections 240.13d-1(b)or 240.13d-2(b)or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

(e) [X] An investment adviser in accordance with section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E).

Item 4 Ownership

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

  1. Amount beneficially owned:
  2. Percent of class:
  3. Number of shares as to which the person has:
  1. Sole power to vote or to direct the vote:
  1. Shared power to vote or to direct the vote:
  1. Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:

See page 2

Capital World Investors divisions of CRMC and Capital International Limited collectively provide investment management services under the name Capital World Investors. Capital World Investors is deemed to be the beneficial owner of 11,791,587 shares or 5.3% of the 222,462,062 shares believed to be outstanding.

CUSIP: 03768E105

Page 3 of 4

Item 5 Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. If this

statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]

Item 6 Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another

Person: N/A

Item 7 Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which

Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company or Control Person: N/A

Item 8 Identification and Classification of Members of the Group:

N/A

Item 9 Notice of Dissolution of Group: N/A

Item 10 Certification

By signing below, I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

Signature

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Date:

February 12, 2020

Signature: /s/ Michael J. Triessl

Name/Title: Michael J. Triessl - Senior Vice

President and Senior Counsel, Fund

Business Management Group

Capital Research and Management Company

CUSIP: 03768E105

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Apollo Global Management LLC published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:20:48 UTC
