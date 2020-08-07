Apollo Global Management LLC : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Company Name: Apollo Global Management Inc

Yeah. I mean, I think, like, basically, we're building out -- we have a signiﬁcant origination at mid-cap that's in the lower middle market. And then we're making signiﬁcant hires in the middle and upper market. And this all relates to the sort of withdrawal or sort of the pullback of the banks from being willing to make signiﬁcant underwriting and capital commitment, and we've set up a situation where we have the -- both client balance sheets that are able to hold as well as a vehicle that allows us to underwrite and then sell. And so we're building up kind of a whole team to do that, and we've already made a series of hires, and I expect that team to be in excess of 20 to just be out calling on companies and on sponsors. It's really that simple.

And then we're building up a capital markets eﬀort. We're adding to our broker-dealer and our capital markets eﬀort to be able to kind of syndicate a little bit where we're committing to a little more than we ultimately want to own for our clients. And so the ability to underwrite and sort of quickly underwrite up to a $2 billion loan is something that is going to be unique or amongst a very small group of people. And so we expect that to be highly needed in the marketplace. And so we're hiring on both fronts, capital markets and origination. And ultimately, we expect there to be a lot of action there.

And I mean, it's no diﬀerent. I mean, you're literally out just calling on companies and calling on sponsors and it's a lot of the same skill sets. We have -- and across our platform because we're integrated, we have hundreds of professionals in private equity and credit that now have just greater tools in their toolkit. So because of the integration across our ﬁrm, private equity, credit, real estate, this is just -- we now have a lot more capability. A private equity team member that might be calling on a company now knows, well, maybe you don't want to go private, maybe you don't want to sell your company but we've got this other opportunity to oﬀer you. And so increasingly, under the leadership of Scott and Jim, we're seeing the whole ﬁrm, all 500 of our investment professionals taking part in this. And so we are building up unique people to do this but it's across our platform. And our integrated platform is very diﬀerent than how other people run their businesses.

Hey, great, thanks. Just maybe one on the insurance landscape. Obviously, given all your peers have jumped into the market relatively recently over the past year or so and your relationship with Athene, the capital side and Venerable, sort of a little bit diﬀerentiated. Just kind of wondering, does this competitive market kind of relegate you and Athene and the partners to more kind of big game hunting here in insurance world as maybe the smaller deals get a little bit aggressively bid, given the competition? And then if so, maybe just from the insurance executive side, what are some of the hurdles that you guys see to these executives doing a big deal like that?

