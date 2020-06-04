Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apollo Global Management, Inc.    APO

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that James Zelter, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo
Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $316 billion as of March 31, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information
For investor inquiries regarding Apollo:

Gary M. Stein
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0467
gstein@apollo.com

Ann Dai
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0678
adai@apollo.com

For media inquiries regarding Apollo:

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
jrose@apollo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT,
07:01aApollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference
GL
06/02Tiger Merger Sub Co. Extends Expiration Date to June 16, 2020 for Tender Offe..
GL
06/02APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
06/02Apollo to Offer Senior Notes
GL
05/27Intrado Provides Free Access to Patient Messenger Solution to New York Hospit..
GL
05/26Intrado Life & Safety Announces Free Interim TXT29-1-1 Relay Solution, Broade..
GL
05/22Apollo to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference  
GL
05/21Apollo Closes on $1.75 Billion in Commitments for Apollo Accord Fund III B
GL
05/20Apollo Funds Lead $1.75 Billion Structured Equity Investment in Albertsons Co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 788 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 11 808 M 11 808 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 460
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 46,20 $
Last Close Price 51,60 $
Spread / Highest target 6,59%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.8.15%11 808
BLACKROCK, INC.8.95%83 490
UBS GROUP AG-8.63%41 617
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.84%34 833
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.0.92%29 015
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.59%23 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group