Flight Wi-Fi Provider Global Eagle Files for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus

By Becky Yerak

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., provider of Wi-Fi services to airlines and ships, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to turn ownership over to Apollo Global Management Inc. and other lenders, becoming the latest travel-related bankruptcy in the coronavirus age.

The Los Angeles-based company, which gets a fifth of its revenue from Southwest Airlines Co., said the bankruptcy proceedings will help reduce nearly $1.1 billion in liabilities by around $475 million.

Formed in 2011 as a special purpose acquisition company, Global Eagle has rolled up businesses that manage digital entertainment for customers in the airline, maritime and other "away-from-home" markets and provide satellite-based internet access to more than 1,000 aircraft and about 440 ships. The company had $657 million in revenue last year.

In a sworn declaration, Chief Financial Officer Christian Mezger said the company has been hurt as the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel.

"Most of Global Eagle's airline and cruise line customers have temporarily ceased and/or severely reduced operations in various markets, " crimping the company's operations and cash flow, he said.

Liquidity has also been squeezed to a lesser extent by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last year, Global Eagle said.

The company's debts include $584.4 million in borrowings under a first-lien credit facility, $188.7 million outstanding under second-lien notes, and $82.5 million outstanding under unsecured convertible notes.

A restructuring proposal would tap top lenders to serve as the lead bidder to buy the company out of bankruptcy with a $675 million offer using debt claims as currency in the court-supervised sale process, subject to better bids.

The lender group also has also agreed to supply $80 million in loans to keep Global Eagle afloat during the bankruptcy and $125 million in exit financing. Besides Apollo, members of the group include Eaton Vance Management, Arbour Lane Capital Management LP and Sound Point Capital Management LP.

Global Eagle's largest shareholders include Nantahala Capital Management LLC, Abry Partners LLC and Searchlight Capital Partners LP, according to records filed Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

A Southwest spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the airline has been in regular contact with Global Eagle, including leading up to the bankruptcy filing. Southwest said it has been assured that Global Eagle plans to continue to operate during the bankruptcy, and that no major service disruptions are expected.

Global Eagle is represented in bankruptcy by law firms Latham & Watkins LLP and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP. Greenhill & Co. has been hired as its investment bank, Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC as financial adviser and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as tax adviser.

Judge John Dorsey has been assigned to the case, number 20-11835.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com