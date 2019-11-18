Intrado Digital Media Announces Live Virtual Event Showcasing its Suite of Communications Solutions

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, will host a two-day virtual event to present its digital media solution suite to internal communications, marketing, public relations, and investor relations professionals. The Intrado Digital Media Solution Showcase provides hands-on, in-platform demonstrations with direct access to product experts. The online conference is built on a ‘follow-the-sun’ schedule that welcomes customers and attendees from APAC, EMEA, and North America.



Broadcast live on Intrado Studio, the virtual experience organizes sessions by solution track: Internal Communications, Marketing, Investor Relations, and Public Relations. Attendees will have the flexibility to follow a single track or attend individual sessions relevant to them across multiple tracks. The complete agenda is available on the event website .

“This is a special moment for us to showcase the amazing technologies we’ve acquired and integrated over the last 18 months and share our vision for, Unison, the world’s only end-to-end digital media solution suite,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media.

The Solution Showcase includes:

30+ individual sessions, covering social listening, IR webhosting, media intelligence, press release distribution, streaming, referral marketing, and more

Demonstrations of solutions from recent acquisitions Ambassador, Notified and INXPO

Live Q&A during each product demonstration to give attendees direct access to product experts

A virtual exhibit hall featuring interactive solutions and partner booths

A resource library where attendees can view and download content

A real-time social feed aggregating posts across social media using the event hashtag #IntradoShowcase

A prize center and leaderboard where attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes based on their engagement level

To attend the virtual event, register here.

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact