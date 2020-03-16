Log in
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(APO)
News 
News

Intrado Digital Media Releases Mobile Presenting, Multilingual Live Audio and Slide Support, and Carbon Footprint Savings Display Across Its Webcast and Virtual Event Products

03/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of Intrado Studio’s mobile presenter app for iOS, multilingual live audio and slide support for webcasts, and a carbon footprint savings display for webcasts and virtual events.

These new features provide Intrado customers with improved ways to engage global audiences, provide language options for speakers to effectively communicate their message, and compute their carbon savings.

New features include:

  • Mobile presenting allows webcast speakers to present via audio and video, as well as participate in group chat directly from iOS mobile devices.
  • Multilingual live audio and slide support enables customers to bring their own live audio translator and upload slides in 19 supported languages. Attendees can select their preferred audio and slide language on the webcast or streaming console. 
  • Carbon footprint savings for individual attendees and entire events can be displayed in webcasts and virtual events.

“We had a 26% increase in the number of virtual events executed on behalf of our global clients in February 2020 compared to February 2019. Inbound interest in video communications across webcasting, virtual events, and live streaming has more than doubled compared to the same period last year,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “During challenging times, and with travel restrictions due to coronavirus, our customers are relying on us to help them solve their communication challenges.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

Intrado Studio

Intrado Studio is a high quality, interactive streaming platform that can scale from audio-only to multi-presenter broadcasting and webcasting formats. Intrado’s Virtual Event platform, powered by Intrado Studio, offers customers a robust virtual environment to extend event reach, monetize content, and drive engagement.

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit:
www.intrado.com/digital-media

To request a demo or a copy of the release notes, visit:
https://www.intrado.com/digital-media#contact-us

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402.716.6578

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
