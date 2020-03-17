Intrado and ADT Enable Delivery of Additional Data to 9-1-1 Emergency Centers

Log in
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that it has entered into a strategic pilot with ADT to enable the delivery of additional data to 9-1-1 emergency centers and first responders in the alarm response process. Through this arrangement, ADT will send important event information to Intrado with additional data for delivery to the 9-1-1 emergency center when an alarm is triggered at homes and businesses monitored by ADT. This allows 9-1-1 telecommunicators and first responders alike to benefit from better situational awareness regarding the affected premises to help improve response safety and effectiveness.

This information delivery will be enabled by Intrado’s Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway, a network element that allows for the transfer of non-voice events with additional data, which can then be accessed by authorized personnel when an alarm is triggered. Additional data can include location information, sensor data, household information, video camera feeds, contact information, and more. The integration of non-voice alarm delivery with additional data will enrich ADT’s monitoring services by leveraging the power of Intrado’s technology and data quality solutions.

When an alarm is triggered at an ADT customer’s premises, the customer can choose to share additional data, such as video and location with ADT. The additional data hosted in ADT’s Additional Data Repository (ADR) (delivered by I-View Now, a leading security system ADR provider) is accessed by ADT’s monitoring professionals to verify the emergency. Upon verification, the data is then shared with Intrado for delivery. With numerous data points available related to the alarm event, Intrado delivers this additional data and provides secure connectivity to 9-1-1 emergency centers, making it universally consumable to thousands of telecommunicators and first responders. The IoT Gateway sends non-voice data and streamlines the process, enabling a faster emergency response. 

“ADT is at the forefront of creating new and better ways to deliver enhanced alarm information to first responders,” said Don Young, Chief Information Officer and EVP, Field Operations at ADT. “Our work with Intrado augments ADT’s solutions with added capabilities and innovative public safety technologies to enable faster emergency response, better situational awareness, and increased safety for our customers.”

“We know that in an emergency, situational awareness is key to implementing the right response, safely and effectively. Across our portfolio, we are developing and deploying solutions that allow public safety to leverage the ever-expanding network of additional data for precisely this purpose,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “Our IoT Gateway is an essential component of the emerging NG9-1-1 ecosystem, where we are proud to be a leader. Integrating our NG9-1-1 capabilities with ADT further expands the reach of our mission-critical 9-1-1 solutions and confirms our commitment to public safety nationwide.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:

Intrado Life & Safety Telecommunicator

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About I-View Now

I-View Now, a subsidiary of ADT, integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet-connected devices (IoT) into our cloud platform (ADR) with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources. For more information visit i-viewnow.com.

Intrado Contact
Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402.716.6578

ADT Media Contact
Paul Wiseman
paulwiseman@adt.com

I-View Now Contact
Larry Folsom – I-View Now
lfolsom@I-viewnow.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
