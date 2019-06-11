Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Shutterfly, Inc.

06/11/2019 | 11:21am EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). Stockholders will receive $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion and is expected to close by early in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Shutterfly, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/shutterfly. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-shutterfly-inc-300865519.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
