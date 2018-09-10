Log in
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (APO)
Apollo Global Management LLC : , Bain in early talks for offer to buy Britain's RPC

09/10/2018 | 08:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan

(Reuters) - RPC Group, Europe's biggest plastics packager, said on Monday it was in preliminary talks with alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management and private equity firm Bain Capital about a takeover offer for the company.

Apollo and Bain each have until Oct. 8 to make a firm offer for UK-based RPC or walk away.

Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-08/packaging-maker-rpc-is-said-to-explore-options-including-sale on Saturday that RPC was exploring strategic options.

The group has faced months of pressure from investors to raise more cash and cut capital spending and last month announced it would raise $95 million by selling its Letica food packaging business.

Shares of RPC fell sharply in July after the company said pressure from investors was preventing it from pursuing some growth opportunities.

RPC also said at the time it would prioritise the proposed disposal of some non-core assets as it looks to generate capital for expansion or to return money to shareholders.

RPC had a market capitalisation of 2.78 billion pounds as of Friday and its shares have slid more than 22 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -1.53% 33.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RPC GROUP PLC -1.67% 683.6 Delayed Quote.-22.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 897 M
EBIT 2018 828 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,05%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 6 747 M
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 40,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Francis Verdier Global Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC0.00%6 747
BLACKROCK-8.23%75 234
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.12%52 177
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.51%32 774
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.11%24 217
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.93%20 213
