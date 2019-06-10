Log in
Apollo Global Management LLC

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC

(APO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apollo Global Management LLC : Buyout firm Apollo Global agrees to acquire Shutterfly

06/10/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC said on Monday it had agreed to acquire U.S. digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc for $2.7 billion (£2.13 billion), including the company's $900 million debt.

The deal, first reported by Reuters on Monday, is the culmination of several years of private equity interest in Shutterfly, which allows customers to make photo books, cards and gifts from their photos.

Its business has become increasingly commoditized and competitive, forcing it to explore a sale.

Apollo said it would pay $51 per share in cash for Shutterfly, a 13% premium to the company's value on Feb. 5, the last trading day before it announced it would explore a sale.

Apollo also announced it would acquire privately held Snapfish LLC, a small internet-based retailer of photography products, to merge it with Shutterfly.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Shutterfly makes personalized consumer photo products such as photo books, holiday cards, invitations and stationary.

Founded in 1999, Shutterfly faces increasing competition from other online digital photography services companies such as Snapfish and Vistaprint, as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Wal-Mart, Costco and Target, that offer low-cost digital photography products and services.

Shutterfly was approached by several buyout firms over the years about a deal, including by Thomas H. Lee in 2016 and Silver Lake Partners LP in 2014, Reuters has previously reported.

In February, Shutterfly said its board had formed a committee to explore its options with the help of investment bank Morgan Stanley after receiving acquisition interest from an undisclosed party. The company also announced that its Chief Executive Christopher North would leave the company in August.

Shutterfly last year acquired privately held Lifetouch, which helps schools and families shoot professional photos, for $825 million in cash.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Lisa Shumaker)

By Greg Roumeliotis

Stocks treated in this article : Shutterfly, Inc., Apollo Global Management LLC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 0.64% 32.86 Delayed Quote.33.05%
SHUTTERFLY, INC. 2.66% 50.25 Delayed Quote.21.63%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 258 M
EBIT 2019 1 049 M
Net income 2019 1 043 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
P/E ratio 2020 9,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capitalization 6 547 M
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC33.05%6 000
BLACKROCK INC13.06%64 884
UBS GROUP-4.94%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.67%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-7.33%24 407
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.23%20 897
