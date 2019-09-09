Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

Following the Conversion, each Apollo Operating Group ("AOG") unit represents a right to receive one share of Class A common stock of the Issuer, subject to the restrictions and provisions set forth in the Agreement Among Principals, dated July 13, 2007, by and among the reporting person, Marc Rowan and Joshua Harris (the "Agreement Among Principals"), and the Fifth Amended and Restated Exchange Agreement, dated April 28, 2017, by and among the Issuer, AP Professional Holdings, L.P. and the other parties thereto (the "Exchange Agreement"), which was further amended and restated on September 5, 2019.

Following the Conversion, tax-free exchanges of AOG units under the Exchange Agreement will no longer be possible. Accordingly, the reporting person has elected to convert AOG units in connection with the Conversion. The AOG units were exchanged for shares of Class A common stock solely for purposes of charitable contributions. It is the reporting person's intent to contribute the shares to charity or a donor advised fund over time.

The AOG units were fully vested as of December 31, 2011 and do not expire.

Pursuant to Instruction 4(c)(iii), this response has been left blank.