Apollo Global Management LLC : Form 4

Following the Conversion, each Apollo Operating Group ("AOG") unit represents a right to receive one share of Class A common stock of the Issuer, subject to the restrictions and provisions set forth in the Agreement Among Principals, dated July 13, 2007, by and among the reporting person, Marc Rowan and Joshua Harris (the "Agreement Among Principals"), and the Fifth Amended and Restated Exchange Agreement, dated April 28, 2017, by and among the Issuer, AP Professional Holdings, L.P. and the other parties thereto (the "Exchange Agreement"), which was further amended and restated on September 5, 2019.
Following the Conversion, tax-free exchanges of AOG units under the Exchange Agreement will no longer be possible. Accordingly, the reporting person has elected to convert AOG units in connection with the Conversion. The AOG units were exchanged for shares of Class A common stock solely for purposes of charitable contributions. It is the reporting person's intent to contribute the shares to charity or a donor advised fund over time.
The AOG units were fully vested as of December 31, 2011 and do not expire.
Pursuant to Instruction 4(c)(iii), this response has been left blank.
By AP Professional Holdings, L.P. The reporting person is an indirect limited partner, through Black Family Partners, L.P., an estate planning vehicle for which the reporting person exercises voting and investment control, in BRH Holdings, L.P. ("BRH"), which holds approximately 90.5% of the limited partnership interests in AP Professional Holdings, L.P., the direct holder of the AOG units. The AOG units indirectly held by the reporting person are the number of AOG units that he has a right to receive as an indirect limited partner in BRH, subject to the restrictions and provisions set forth in the Agreement Among Principals and the Exchange Agreement.
Remarks:
On September 5, 2019, Apollo Global Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, converted (the "Conversion") into a Delaware corporation named Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Issuer"). As a result of the Conversion, each Class A share of Apollo Global Management, LLC was converted into a share of Class A common stock of the Issuer.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
BLACK LEON D
C/O APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
X
X
Chairman, CEO
9 WEST 57TH STREET, 43RD FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY 10019
Signatures
/s/ Leon D. Black
9/9/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
