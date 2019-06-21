Apollo Global Management LLC : Form S-3ASR

Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 21, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Governing Instruments) Delaware 20-8880053 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification Number) 9 West 57th Street, 43rd Floor New York, New York 10019 (212) 515-3200 (Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) John J. Suydam, Esq. Chief Legal Officer Apollo Global Management, LLC 9 West 57th Street, 43rd Floor New York, New York 10019 (212) 515-3200 (Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service) Copies of Communications to: Monica K. Thurmond, Esq. Catherine L. Goodall, Esq. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP 1285 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019 (212) 373-3000 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable following effectiveness of this Registration Statement. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

Table of Contents PROSPECTUS Apollo Global Management, LLC 100,000,000 Class A Shares Representing Class A Limited Liability Company Interests The information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus relates solely to the resale of up to an aggregate of 100,000,000 Class A shares, representing Class A limited liability company interests of Apollo Global Management, LLC, by the selling shareholders identified in this prospectus (which term as used in this prospectus includes pledgees, donees, transferees or other successors-in-interest). We are registering the offer and sale of the Class A shares to satisfy registration rights we have granted to the selling shareholders. Our Class A shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, or the "NYSE," under the symbol "APO." The selling shareholders may offer the shares from time to time as they may determine through public or private transactions or through other means described in the section entitled "Plan of Distribution" at prevailing market prices, at prices different than prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the Class A shares by the selling shareholders. We have agreed to pay all expenses relating to registering the securities. The selling shareholders will pay any brokerage commissions and/or similar charges incurred for the sale of these Class A shares. Investing in our Class A shares involves risks. You should carefully read and consider the risk factors described under " Risk Factors" beginning on page 3 of this prospectus and in the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein before you make an investment in our Class A shares. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is June 21, 2019.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS ii VALUATION AND RELATED DATA ii TERMS USED IN THIS PROSPECTUS ii INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE v WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION vii SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS vii SUMMARY 1 RISK FACTORS 3 USE OF PROCEEDS 7 SELLING SHAREHOLDERS 8 DESCRIPTION OF CLASS A SHARES AND OPERATING AGREEMENT 10 MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL TAX CONSIDERATIONS 20 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 34 LEGAL MATTERS 37 EXPERTS 37 i

Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS To understand the terms of the securities offered by this prospectus, you should carefully read this prospectus. You should also read the documents referred to under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information" for information on us and the business conducted by us. This prospectus is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Commission using a "shelf" registration process. The securities may be sold directly to you, through agents, or through underwriters and dealers. If agents, underwriters or dealers are used to sell the securities, we will name them and describe their compensation in a prospectus supplement. See "Plan of Distribution." THE SECURITIES OFFERED HEREBY HAVE NOT BEEN RECOMMENDED BY ANY UNITED STATES FEDERAL OR STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR REGULATORY AUTHORITY. FURTHERMORE, THE FOREGOING AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT CONFIRMED THE ACCURACY OR DETERMINED THE ADEQUACY OF THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE. In considering the performance information included in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus relating to our funds, prospective Class A shareholders should bear in mind that the performance of our funds is not indicative of the possible performance of our Class A shares and is also not necessarily indicative of the future results of our funds, even if fund investments were in fact liquidated on the dates indicated, and there can be no assurance that our funds will continue to achieve, or that future funds will achieve, comparable results. In addition, an investment in our Class A shares is not an investment in any of the Apollo funds, and the assets and revenues of our funds are not directly available to us. This prospectus is solely an offer with respect to Class A shares. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information or to make any representations about anything not contained in this prospectus or the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus. You must not rely on any unauthorized information or representations. The distribution of this prospectus and the offering and sale of the Class A shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. We require persons into whose possession this prospectus comes to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This prospectus does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, any of the Class A shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer or invitation would be unlawful. VALUATION AND RELATED DATA This prospectus contains valuation data relating to the Apollo funds and related data that have been derived from such funds. When considering the valuation and related data presented in this prospectus, you should bear in mind that the historical results of the private equity, credit and real assets funds that Apollo has managed or sponsored in the past are not indicative of the future results that you should expect from the Apollo funds or from us. TERMS USED IN THIS PROSPECTUS When used in this prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires: "APO Corp." refers to APO Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC;

wholly-owned subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC; "Apollo", "we", "us", "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to Apollo Global Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and its subsidiaries, including the Apollo Operating Group and all of its subsidiaries, or as the context may otherwise require; ii

