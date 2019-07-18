Log in
Apollo Global Management LLC : Generali buys Portuguese assets from Apollo for 600 million euros

07/18/2019 | 01:42pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali has reached a deal to buy Portuguese insurer Seguradoras Unidas and a smaller service company from U.S. fund Apollo Global Management for a total of 600 million euros (£540 million), it said on Thursday.

Seguradoras Unidas, also known as Tranquilidade, is the second largest non-life business operator in Portugal with

a 15.5% market share in the segment.

Generali said it had agreed to buy the company for 510 million euros, while it will pay 90 million euros for AdvanceCare, a service platform operating primarily in the healthcare sector also owned by Apollo.

Reuters reported on July 9 that Generali had entered exclusive negotiations to buy Tranquilidade to boost its presence in Portugal, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Juliette Jabkhiro)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -2.00% 34.235 Delayed Quote.42.38%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.09% 17.08 End-of-day quote.16.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 602 M
EBIT 2019 1 002 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 131 M
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,08x
EV / Sales2020 4,62x
Capitalization 7 003 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC42.38%7 003
BLACKROCK INC19.90%74 596
UBS GROUP-2.00%45 076
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.27%41 590
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.45%20 371
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.25%19 881
