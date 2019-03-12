Apollo Global Management LLC : Valuation Framework

Forward Looking Statements & Other Important Disclosures

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo Global Management, LLC's (NYSE: "APO") (together with its subsidiaries, "Apollo","we","us","our" and the "Company") expectations regarding the performance of its business, liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements. These forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this presentation, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real asset funds, market conditions generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by funds we manage ("Apollo funds") and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2019; as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This presentation contains information regarding Apollo's financial results that is calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("non-GAAP measures"). Refer to slides at the end of this presentation for the definitions of EI, ENI, FRE and DE, non-GAAP measures presented herein, and to the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to the applicable non-GAAP measures.

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, product, service of Apollo as well as of any Apollo fund, whether an existing or contemplated fund, for which an offer can be made only by such fund's confidential private placement memorandum and in compliance with applicable law.

Unless otherwise noted, information included herein is presented as of the dates indicated. This presentation is not complete and the information contained herein may change at any time without notice. Except as required by applicable law, Apollo does not have any responsibility to update the presentation to account for such changes.

Apollo makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of any of the information contained herein, including, but not limited to, information obtained from third parties.

The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations.

Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future returns.

Information contained herein is as of December 31, 2018 unless otherwise noted. Not for distribution in whole or in part without the express written consent of the Company.

Valuation Framework: Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP)

FEE RELATED EARNINGS ("FRE") VALUE

•Value FRE at a target price-to-earnings multiple that reflects growth & margin profile

•~90% of fee related revenues from management fees

•Growing base of permanent or long-dated funds (nearly 90% of AUM is long-dated or permanent capital)

•Improving margin with operating leverage

BALANCE SHEET VALUE

•Value net cash, debt, preferred equity, and investments at target price-to-book multiple

•Investment portfolio currently comprised of fund co-investments and strategic investments supporting permanent capital vehicles

PERFORMANCE FEE RECEIVABLE VALUE

•Value performance fee receivable and future performance fee income using assumptions in a discounted cash flow construct

•Apply a terminal value to account for franchise value including future fundraising activity

CURRENT FAIR VALUE OF APO

Note: Sample sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology is provided for illustrative purposes only and is based on a variety of assumptions. In addition, the performance of APO is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including market and event driven situations, any or all of which may significantly impact the APO share price, as well as numerous other risks set forth in Apollo's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, as such risks may be updated from time to time in Apollo's periodic filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance the APO share price will achieve the implied price levels presented herein. Furthermore, investors should not use the content in this presentationto make investment decisions and this presentation does not constitute an offer to buy, sell or hold any security.

FRE is a Predictable and Growing Earnings Stream

2011

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

FRE per share2

Note: FRE margin is calculated from Fee Related Earnings divided by fee related revenues (which includes management fees, transaction and advisory fees, certain performance fees from business development companies and Redding Ridge Holdings, as well as other income attributable to FRE). 1 Fee Related Earnings (FRE) presented for historical periods excludes non-cash Athene-related fees ($107.9 million in 2013, $226.4 million in 2014, and $1.9 million in 2015). 2 FRE per share is derived by dividing total FRE by the end of period Distributable Earnings shares outstanding.

FRE Fundamentals Outperform Perceived Comparables

Traditional Active Asset Managers1

Strong growth

Revenue Growth (5-Yr CAGR: LTM 4Q'13 - LTM 4Q'18)2AUM Growth (5-Yr CAGR: LTM 4Q'13 - LTM 4Q'18)

10% 2%

12% 2%

Longer dated and recurring revenue streamAttractive margins and operating leverage

FRE Margin (LTM-4Q'18)

54%

33%

1 Traditional Active Asset Managers refer to the five largest U.S. publicly traded active-focused asset managers, including Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), Franklin Resources (BEN), Invesco (IVZ), Legg Mason (LM), and T. Rowe Price (TROW). All metrics presented as mean of population. 2 Revenue growth for Apollo reflects fee related revenues,which includes management fees, transaction and advisory fees, certain performance fees from business development companies and Redding Ridge Holdings, as well as other income attributable to FRE and excludes non-cash Athene related fees.