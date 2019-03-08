Log in
Berry Global trumps Apollo's bid for RPC Group

03/08/2019 | 02:54am EST

(Reuters) - British packager RPC Group Plc said on Friday it had agreed to be acquired by plastics maker Berry Global Group Inc, ditching an earlier offer made by Apollo Global Management LLC in January.

Berry Global is offering 793 pence in cash for each RPC share, valuing the company at 3.34 billion pounds, and is 11 pence higher than Apollo's offer.

Evansville, Indiana-based Berry Global, which plans to fund the purchase through debt, began showing interest in RPC after Apollo had sealed the deal.

Apollo did not sweeten its offer even though some analysts noted that it could have been higher.

The Berry Global offer represents a premium of 3.5 percent to RPC's closing price on Jan. 30, the last day before Berry said it was weighing a bid for RPC, and 1.4 percent higher than Apollo's bid.

RPC, Europe's biggest plastic packaging company, said on Friday it had revoked support for Apollo's offer in favour of Berry Global and added its directors would recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the new offer.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -1.38% 28.53 Delayed Quote.16.26%
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC -1.18% 51.72 Delayed Quote.8.82%
RPC GROUP PLC 0.00% 796 Delayed Quote.22.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 378 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,81
P/E ratio 2020 9,39
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capitalization 5 774 M
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC16.26%5 774
BLACKROCK INC9.43%67 932
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.60%49 694
UBS GROUP2.45%48 114
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.78%26 696
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD19.90%26 454
