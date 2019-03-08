Berry Global trumps Apollo's bid for RPC Group

Berry Global is offering 793 pence in cash for each RPC share, valuing the company at 3.34 billion pounds, and is 11 pence higher than Apollo's offer.

Evansville, Indiana-based Berry Global, which plans to fund the purchase through debt, began showing interest in RPC after Apollo had sealed the deal.

Apollo did not sweeten its offer even though some analysts noted that it could have been higher.

The Berry Global offer represents a premium of 3.5 percent to RPC's closing price on Jan. 30, the last day before Berry said it was weighing a bid for RPC, and 1.4 percent higher than Apollo's bid.

RPC, Europe's biggest plastic packaging company, said on Friday it had revoked support for Apollo's offer in favour of Berry Global and added its directors would recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the new offer.

