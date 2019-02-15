Cox Enterprises : Reaches Agreement for Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Buy Majority Stake in Cox Media Group Television Stations

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises Inc. today announced that it has reached an agreement with funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") (NYSE: APO) to buy a majority interest in Cox Media Group's broadcast television stations, including the company's radio, newspaper and TV properties in Ohio. Cox Enterprises will maintain a minority stake and will join the Apollo Funds in forming a new company to operate these stations, which will be headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

Cox Media Group's high-performing TV stations serve some of the most desirable markets in the country and reach a combined 31 million viewers nationwide. With a deep focus on investigative journalism, these TV stations are leading local news and information outlets, and cornerstones of the communities they serve. The stations, which represent Cox Media Group's entire television portfolio, are:

WSB-TV, ABC Atlanta, Ga. WFTV-TV, ABC Orlando, Fla. WRDQ-TV, Independent Orlando, Fla. WSOC-TV, ABC Charlotte, N.C. WAXN-TV, Independent Charlotte, N.C. WPXI-TV, NBC Pittsburgh, Pa. WHIO-TV, CBS Dayton, Ohio KIRO-TV, CBS Seattle, Wash. WHBQ-TV FOX, Memphis, Tenn. WFOX-TV, FOX Jacksonville, Fla. WFXT-TV, FOX Boston, Mass.

KOKI-TV, FOX Tulsa, Okla. KMYT-TV, My Network Tulsa Okla.



Cox Media Group also provides programming, sales and other operations services for WJAX-TV, CBS Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to WHIO-TV, the Apollo Funds will acquire a majority stake in Cox Media Group's other media platforms in Ohio:

Dayton Daily News WZLR, 95.3 FM and 101.1 FM Springfield News-Sun WHKO, 99.1 FM Journal-News WHIO, 95.7 FM and 1290 AM

Cox Enterprises began exploring strategic alternatives for the stations last July with the goal of finding a motivated strategic partner with a shared vision for the future and the resources to continue investing in the business to build scale. Apollo intends to maintain the successful management and operating structure Cox Media Group's TV business has created.

"These stations have decades of experience breaking barriers and delivering the news and information their communities need daily," said Alex Taylor, president and CEO, Cox Enterprises. "We wanted to find a company that is committed to investing in broadcast television now and in the future, and we found that in Apollo."

"We are extremely excited for our funds to acquire a majority interest in Cox Media Group's broadcast television stations and are humbled by Cox Enterprises' decision to entrust us to steward these stations and carry on the Cox legacy. We have an extraordinary amount of respect and admiration for the journalistic integrity, news quality, and commitment to community across Cox Media Group's broadcast stations," said David Sambur, Senior Partner at Apollo. "We look forward, in collaboration with Cox Enterprises, to supporting the high standards to which each station operates and contributing to the platform's future growth and prosperity."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory review and closing conditions.

Barclays PLC, Moelis & Company LLC and BDT & Company, LLC served as the financial advisors and Eversheds Sutherland LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as the legal advisors to Cox Enterprises in this transaction.

RBC Capital Markets LLC, Guggenheim Partners LLC, and LionTree Advisors, LLC served as the financial advisors and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as the legal advisors to the Apollo Funds in this transaction.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $280 billion as of December 31, 2018 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with over $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit www.coxenterprises.com.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company. The company's operations include broadcast television stations, radio stations, daily newspapers and non-daily publications. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps , Gamut and Videa ; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. For more information about Cox Media Group, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

SOURCE Cox Enterprises