APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC

APO
Exclusive: Apollo bets on Clearway Energy, defying PG&E bankruptcy fallout

0
03/01/2019 | 11:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC has amassed a 6 percent stake in Clearway Energy Inc, a renewable energy producer whose shares were hit after one of its customers filed for bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Apollo's move is a sign of confidence in Clearway, which cut its dividend from 33 cents to 20 cents per share last month amid concerns that California utility PG&E Corp could abandon its power purchase agreement with Clearway, a wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation company.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 29, citing mounting liabilities, including the possibility its equipment set off the deadly Camp Fire, which destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise and killed 86 people.

Since November, Clearway's shares have lost more than a fifth of their value as investors worried that PG&E will renege on its contract.

PG&E has $42 billion worth of contracts with about 350 energy producers, mostly solar and wind farms.

Credit ratings agencies have downgraded several renewable energy projects with significant revenue exposure to PG&E in the aftermath of its bankruptcy filing, including Topaz Solar Farms, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, and Genesis Solar Farm, developed by NextEra Energy.

The PG&E contract accounts for about 23 percent of Clearway's cash flow. Clearway Chief Financial Officer Chad Plotkin told investors on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday that PG&E had continued to make payments, but that the cash did not flow to Clearway because of debt covenants in its renewable energy projects.

PG&E has not yet decided whether it will default on its power purchase agreements as part of its bankruptcy process. If it does, these contracts would have the same claim as $20 billion of unsecured bonds that PG&E has outstanding.

Were this to happen, Apollo believes PG&E's contract to Clearway would pay in full, at 100 cents on the dollar, the sources said. Clearway currently has an equity cushion of $9 billion, a rare occurrence for a company in bankruptcy.

Apollo, which is one of PG&E's biggest creditors, believes that the utility's contract with Clearway has a value equivalent to $4.5 to $5 per Clearway share, according to the sources.

Apollo's stake in Clearway is a passive trading position originating from the private equity firm's global liquid credit business, that is co-led by Joseph Moroney and John Zito, the sources said.

Apollo declined to comment. Clearway, which is controlled by infrastructure investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clearway shares pared some losses and were trading down 2 percent at $14.71 in late morning trading in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 1.02% 29.59 Delayed Quote.19.40%
CLEARWAY ENERGY INC End-of-day quote.
NEXTERA ENERGY INC -0.44% 186.76 Delayed Quote.8.00%
PG&E CORPORATION 5.75% 17.98 Delayed Quote.-28.29%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 378 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,73%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 9,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 5 902 M
Chart APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Duration : Period :
Apollo Global Management LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon David Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Martin Kleinman Co-President
James Charles Zelter Co-President & Chief Investment Officer-Credit
Martin Kelly Co-Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Anthony M. Civale Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC19.40%5 902
BLACKROCK INC12.83%70 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.49%51 891
UBS GROUP3.80%49 031
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.95%27 214
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD19.37%26 072
