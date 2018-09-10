Plastic packaging group RPC lifted by private equity bid talks

Private equity has long been drawn by the industry's reliable cashflow and growing demand from online shopping, with a recent spate of consolidation among bigger players further spurring their interest.

Apollo and Bain have until Oct. 8 to make a firm offer, Britain's RPC, which has been under investor pressure to raise cash and cut capital spending, said after a Bloomberg report that it was exploring options including a sale.

"The European plastic packaging market is considerably less consolidated and so therefore there are opportunities to use people like RPC as a platform in order to consolidate," Panmure Gordon analyst Adrian Kearsey said.

The world's big packaging firms have also been active in M&A and Australia's Amcor Ltd agreed last month to buy U.S. rival Bemis Company Inc for $5.25 billion.

Among other significant sector consolidation, DS Smith Plc offered 1.9 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to buy Spanish rival Europac in June, while Ireland's Smurfit Kappa bought Dutch recycling firm Reparenco in July.

ASSET SALES

RPC, whose shares had been down 22 percent so far this year on Friday, said in July it would prioritise the proposed disposal of some assets as it looked to generate capital for expansion or to return money to shareholders.

Last month, it said it would raise $95 million by selling its Letica food packaging business, adding that it was marketing its spirits closures business at Bridge of Allan, Scotland to interested parties. It also said then it was preparing to sell its European injection moulding automotive business.

RPC, which operates in 34 countries, had a market capitalisation of 2.78 billion pounds as of Friday. Monday's share price rise lifted its market value to 3.48 billion pounds.

Brokerage Jefferies has said it expects further bolt-on and major acquisitions in Europe, while analysts from Peel Hunt said other private equity players could now bid for RPC.

Shares in RPC were up 20 percent at 820 pence at 0920 GMT, topping the UK mid-cap index <.FTMC>.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar/Jason Neely/Alexander Smith)

By Arathy S Nair