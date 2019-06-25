Log in
West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado

06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation (“West” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it is rebranding to a new company name, Intrado. The rebranding reflects both the evolution of the Company as well as its vision for the future.

Since its founding in 1986, West has consistently adapted and advanced to meet the needs of its clients and ever-changing technology. This transformation has accelerated recently with the divestiture of its last call center business and the completion of several acquisitions that have reshaped the Company.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below.

Intrado Introduction: Intrado Introduction

The new Intrado brand includes the tagline “Information to Insight.” The tagline is a purposeful statement reflecting Intrado’s mission critical role in connecting and engaging people and businesses with each other at the right time and in a manner that makes the communication relevant and actionable.  Intrado’s innovative, cloud-based technology makes it easier, more effective and efficient to deliver connections that count in this increasingly complex world.

“Our solutions simplify technology and transform information to the insight needed to enable our clients, their customers, investors or other followers to reach better decisions on the issues that matter most,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President of Intrado. “We do this with laser-focus on reliability. Whether we are streaming a live conference, coordinating an internal company meeting for thousands of global employees, developing eye-opening productivity analytics or alerting emergency responders for help that’s needed, our technology turns information to insight.”

The Company has also realigned its operating segments to strengthen the strategic positioning of Intrado’s businesses, products and solutions, maximizing opportunities for synergies and growth.

The four new segments are Life & Safety, Enterprise Collaboration, Digital Media and Health & Wellness.

Life & Safety provides mission and life critical communications and includes:

  • Products that support public safety: Carrier Services, Next Generation 9-1-1, government solutions and advanced services
  • Notifications for Healthcare, Education and Utility, which are aligned with the mission of providing life critical communications
  • Telecom, providing cloud-based communications platforms, including the Flowroute acquisition

Enterprise Collaboration provides foundational business connections, and is comprised of:

  • UCaaS and cloud collaboration business
  • Traditional conferencing and collaboration, including automated on-demand audio and operator assisted audio, in addition to web conferencing

Digital Media advances the way companies communicate with their employees, customers, investors and the media and is the combination of numerous synergistic businesses acquired in the last year, including:

  • The webhosting, webcasting and public relations businesses acquired from Nasdaq, including GlobeNewswire
  • INXPO’s state-of-the-art streaming platform
  • The newly acquired Notified business, provider of cloud-enabled media, monitoring and measurement tools
  • The commercial component of the prior Interactive Services segment, inclusive of the AVOKE and Ambassador acquisitions, which provides one- and two-way client communications

Health & Wellness, previously called Specialized Agent Services, now excludes the Revenue Generation business, divested on January 1, 2019. This segment includes:

  • Health Advocate, which provides millions of Americans the ability to navigate, simplify and personalize the healthcare experience by using our data-driven health insights and our expert professional staff
  • Claims Recovery, which helps health insurance payers, third-party administrators and self-insured organizations improve cash flow and claims payment accuracy

About Intrado:

Intrado develops innovative, cloud-based technology to make it easier, more effective and efficient to deliver connections that count in this increasingly complex world. Our solutions connect people with each other and the information needed to gain insights for better decisions on the issues that matter most.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

At the Company:

Dave Pleiss
Investor Relations
DMPleiss@west.com
402-716-6578

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
