Apollo Investment : Title Apollo Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) or the "Company," or "Apollo Investment," today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company's net investment income was $0.53 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.50 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $18.69 per share as of September 30, 2019, compared to $19.00 as of June 30, 2019.

Repurchased 0.9 million shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $14.2 million during the quarter

Increased first lien debt exposure to 77% of the corporate lending portfolio and reduced second lien debt exposure to 22%

$0.06 cents of the decline was attributable to the early redemption of our 2043 Notes

$0.22 cents of the decline was from our oil and gas investments due to the decline in the price of oil

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $18.69 compared to $19.00 as of June 30, 2019

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.53 compared to $0.50 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

On November 5, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.45 per share payable on January 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2019.

___________________

On August 12, 2019, the Company redeemed $150 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2043. The Company recognized a realized loss on the extinguishment of these notes of approximately $(4.4) million or $(0.06) per share during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Core strategies include corporate lending, aviation, life sciences, asset based and lender finance. On a fair value basis. Excludes $8 million of gross fundings for Merx Aviation and $111 million of gross fundings for revolvers. Includes $18 million net repayment from Merx Aviation and $24 million net fundings for revolvers. The Company's net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

Mr. Howard Widra, Apollo Investment's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the quarter, we continued to successfully implement our plan to prudently grow our portfolio. We had a strong origination quarter and grew our portfolio 7% by increasing our exposure to first lien floating rate corporate loans sourced by the Apollo Direct Origination platform. Consistent with our plan, we also successfully reduced our exposure to second lien corporate loans, shipping assets and aircraft leasing.

We believe the shift in the composition of our portfolio and the resultant improvement in our ratios and metrics illustrate that we have meaningfully improved the risk profile of our portfolio." Mr. Widra continued, "The 31 cent net reduction in NAV per share was due in part to a 22 cent decline in the value of our oil and gas investments due to the decline in the price of oil, and a 6 cent loss due to the extinguishment of our 2043 baby bonds."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

September December September 30, June 30, March 31, 31, 30, ($ in billions, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total assets $ 2.89 $ 2.70 $ 2.50 $ 2.38 $ 2.39 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.80 $ 2.62 $ 2.41 $ 2.31 $ 2.32 Debt outstanding $ 1.58 $ 1.35 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.95 Net assets $ 1.25 $ 1.29 $ 1.31 $ 1.32 $ 1.37 Net asset value per share $ 18.69 $ 19.00 $ 19.06 $ 19.03 $ 19.40 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.26x 1.05x 0.86x 0.76x 0.69x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.24x 1.03x 0.83x 0.74x 0.68x

___________________

The Company's net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY