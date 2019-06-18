Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) Introduces XKAPE by ProMED, Our Newest Product Line Designed for Independent Grocers & Convenience Stores -- Wellness to Go

Saint Petersburg, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Apotheca Biosciences (OTC PINK: CBDC), a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations, and cannabis delivery technologies for the health care and consumer care industry, is pleased to announce information pertaining to our new pharma-grade isolate and full-spectrum CBD product line called XKAPE by ProMED Biosciences; designed and marketed specifically for Independent Grocers & Convenience Stores. The product line was designed for on-the-go consumers shopping at 50,000 plus Independent Grocers & Convenience Stores throughout the United States that are in the market for trying out new products at a certain price point, on the go.



With the same quality as our ProMED medical grade CBD brand, XKAPE will offer consumers a chance to test CBD related products at a much lower price point with smaller packaging concept.

XKAPE CBD product line will consist of highest-grade CBD rich products such as 250mg CBD tinctures, pain creams, vape juices, sleep and relax soft gel caps and breath strips which comes in both isolate and full spectrum. Pain creams are 250mg CBD and will come in a 1.25oz air pump dispenser, for exact dosing control. In addition to providing exact dosage, we will also offer our Pain Creams in isolate and full spectrum, once again giving the consumer a complete lineup of CBD products. In addition to creams and tinctures, our soft gel and sleep caps will come in isolate and full spectrum. XKAPE soft gel and sleep caps come in 25mg and 50mg.

XKAPE by ProMED will be sold through distributors to 50,000 plus Independent Grocers & Convenience Stores throughout the United States.

One of our strongest strategic partnerships is with the great state of Kentucky and The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). Every single plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the (KDA) Industrial Hemp Pilot Program by fully certified facilities (ISO, FDA, GMP). Every step from seed to sale is accounted for and documented. In addition, we will go a step further and place QR codes on every single product to provide a (COA) Certificate of Analysis on the spot to any customer! In addition, every single product will be laser etched with a batch number that will match the (COA). Apotheca will always provide a superior product by making sure we are the leader in transparency.

Apotheca Biosciences is a pioneering biotech company with an emphasis in research and development in addition to the creation of high-grade nutraceuticals and cosmetics. The health of our customers takes precedence and our solid business strategy ensures focus on customer well-being. Our goal is to lay the groundwork and continue research of cannabinoid receptiveness in patients and create nutraceuticals that reflects our strategy and research. For more information on Apotheca Biosciences, please visit www.apothecabiosciences.com

About ProMED Biosciences Inc. – Science-Based Well Being



ProMED Biosciences is a developer and manufacturer of medical grade CBD and cannabinoids products that enhance wellbeing and quality of life. ProMED is and will be distributed nationally in wellbeing centers, dispensaries, Spas, health food stores, Vitamin Shops, health care provider’s offices, online and through distributors. To request further information about ProMED, please email info@promedcbd.com, or visit our website at https://www.promedcbd.com or on FB and Instagram @promedcbd, and Twitter @promedbio.

About Apotheca Biosciences Inc.

Apotheca Biosciences (OTC: CBDC), a biopharmaceutical company, through its divisions, engages in 1) the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of opioid addiction, sleep disorder, PTSD, Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases worldwide, 2) develops and manufactures medical devices for precise dosing, and 3) direct to business and consumer CBD enhanced supplements, formulations, and cosmetics. The pipeline of products includes transdermal, sublingual, digestive technologies and medical devices for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Products such as CannaDERME, a transdermal technology using nano-emulsion for fast absorption of cannabinoid compounds for the general pain market. To request further information about Apotheca, please email info@apothecabio.com, or visit its website at http://www.apothecabiosciences.com/ , or visit it on FB @apotheca and Twitter @apotheca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Media Contact: (727) 228-3994

Apotheca Biosciences

http://www.apothecabio.com

info@apothecabio.com

Twitter - @apotheca

Facebook – apotheca

Telegram- apotheca

Attachment