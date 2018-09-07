Log in
Apple Rush Company, Inc. Announces Proofing of 8oz Can Run

09/07/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Rush Company, Inc. (APRU) is pleased to announce Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company Inc. attended and approved the proofing run of its new 8oz can product line. The can line is being produced for lower calorie consumers. The can packaging will extend Apple Rush’s reach into, hotels, resorts and restaurants and especially schools and school sporting events where glass may be prohibited.

Tony Torgerud, remarks, "Our primary customer research has been that we need a lower total calorie option as most consumers only drink 8 ounces of juice because of its naturally high sugar content.  Bars and event locations wanted an option as a mixer that they didn’t have to waste 4 ounces when making each drink, and resorts requested them for the beach and pool areas.  Production of the cans is scheduled prior to the winter holiday season.  This proofing run is to verify color and layout on the 8 ounce slim can and set production dates for the manufacturing of the cans.”  He continues, “Several Anheuser Busch distributors have also requested the cans as some customers are resistant to glass bottles.”  Also attending the proofing was Tom Jahnke of Advertising Art Studios, Inc. the design company that produced the Apple Rush logo in 2007.  He produces all the design work for Pabst and does packaging for Miller, Steas, Celsius, and many craft brewers.  Tom comments, “This all natural sparking juice product fits nicely in the lifestyles of consumers seeking higher quality natural products without refined sugars.”

Please see link:  Apple Rush 8oz can Family

About the Apple Rush Co., Inc. 
The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through its subsidiary APRU, LLC is a distributor of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) products under the trademarked Apple Rush and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has over 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. For more information please see www.applerush.com.

About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sale of all-natural Apple Rush sparkling juices. The Company also as well as research and development of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. For more information, please go to http://www.aprullc.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:
Tony Torgerud
888-741-3777 ext 2


© GlobeNewswire 2018
