Apple Rush Company, Inc. Announces Proofing of 8oz Can Run

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Rush Company, Inc. ( APRU ) is pleased to announce Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company Inc. attended and approved the proofing run of its new 8oz can product line. The can line is being produced for lower calorie consumers. The can packaging will extend Apple Rush’s reach into, hotels, resorts and restaurants and especially schools and school sporting events where glass may be prohibited.



Tony Torgerud, remarks, "Our primary customer research has been that we need a lower total calorie option as most consumers only drink 8 ounces of juice because of its naturally high sugar content. Bars and event locations wanted an option as a mixer that they didn’t have to waste 4 ounces when making each drink, and resorts requested them for the beach and pool areas. Production of the cans is scheduled prior to the winter holiday season. This proofing run is to verify color and layout on the 8 ounce slim can and set production dates for the manufacturing of the cans.” He continues, “Several Anheuser Busch distributors have also requested the cans as some customers are resistant to glass bottles.” Also attending the proofing was Tom Jahnke of Advertising Art Studios , Inc. the design company that produced the Apple Rush logo in 2007. He produces all the design work for Pabst and does packaging for Miller, Steas, Celsius, and many craft brewers. Tom comments, “This all natural sparking juice product fits nicely in the lifestyles of consumers seeking higher quality natural products without refined sugars.”

Please see link: Apple Rush 8oz can Family

