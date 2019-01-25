Apple Rush Company, Inc. agrees to the purchase and cancellation of 100 million founders shares; The first of several other share retirements to come

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:APRU) (the “company”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders that it has purchased 100 million founders shares in a private transaction and signed a contract for additional rights. The company through this contract retains the right of first refusal on all open market or private transactions contemplated by the founder. Robert Corr says, “As a founder my personal shares play a role in the growth and expansion of the company. They embody my promise to the company in maintaining a solid path forward in financing capability, and the drive to make it succeed. This 100 million shares, directly invested back into the company, will assist in our national quest for the Apple Rush Brands of juice beverages now entering the 46th year.” Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Company, Inc., negotiated this transaction with additional stock rights that secure a large block of shares to be repurchased and retired. Noted Tony, “Having an agreement in place to acquire these shares and protect the company from a block this large hitting the open market creates an atmosphere for investors that shows we are always seeking ways to protect our shareholders and maximize shareholder value. We will look at all opportunities that present themselves from shareholders and make our financing decisions based on the timing and capital needs of the company. Our strategy will remain to use only conventional financing methods with no convertible debt that causes permanent share price erosion.” We will be releasing additional significant information via press releases in the near future.



About APRU, LLC : About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through its subsidiary APRU, LLC is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News

