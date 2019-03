INVITATION

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Public Limited Company(registered seat:59 Andrássy Avenue, Budapest, HU-1062; company registration number: 01-10-046538; authority of registration: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital RegionalCourt; "Company") respectfully informs the Shareholders that the Company is going to hold theannual ordinary General Meeting on 23rdApril 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Date of the General Meeting: 23rdApril 2019, 10:00 AM. Place of the General Meeting: 59Andrássy Avenue, Budapest, HU-1062 Presence: Personally, or via Nominee / Proxy Agenda Items of the General Meeting: Number of the Agenda Item Subject of the Agenda Item 1. Report of the Board of Directora concerning the business year 2018. 2. Information provided by the Board of Directors on the Report of the Audit Committee concerning the year 2018. 3. Information provided by the Board of Directors on the Report of the Auditor concerning the year of 2018. 4. Decision on the individual (non consolidated) annual accounts for 2018 according to IFRS and the consolidated annual accounts according to IFRS, in the knowledge of information mentioned in 2ndand 3rdAgenda Item. 5. Decision on the allocation of taxed profits and on the payment of dividend. 6. Decision on the Company Governance and Management Report. 7. Decision on the adequacy of the management activity of the Members of the Board of Directors in the year of 2018 and on the issuing of hold-harmless warrant for the Members of the Board of Directors. 8. Decision on the election of new Auditor and on its remuneration, and furthermore on the necessary amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company related to the election of the new Auditor.

The General Meeting shall be held by the personal participation of the shareholders (or their representatives), the proxy authorization shall be entered in a public document or in a private document of complete probative

1

value. The registration is going to start at 09:00 AM at the place of the General Meeting. At registration, the identity of the shareholders, their legal representatives or their proxies must be verified by presenting their identity card and their entitlement of representation must be verified by presenting a certificate of incorporation attesting the valid data and the representatives of the shareholder company or organization, other documents and a specimen signature / signature template or equivalent document and by passing their proxy authorization.

Under the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Shareholder or the Nominee-mentioned in Section 3:256 of the Civil Code- shall be registered in the Shareholders' Register not later than the 2nd

(second) working day before the starting date of the General Meeting (failing this the Shareholder or the Nominee shall practice neither its voting rights attached to the Shares owned nor the right to be present at the General Meeting)., and the shareholding or voting rights of Shareholders do not violate any legal provisions or the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Shareholders and Nominees having their names registered at the time of closing in the Shareholders' Register

are entitled to practice the rights attached to the Shares owned. The transfer of a Share performed before thestarting date of the General Meeting affect neither the right of the person registered in the Shareholders'

Register to be present at the General Meeting nor the voting rights attached to the shares owned. The fact of the closingof the Shareholders' Register does not restrict the right of a Shareholder registered in the Shareholders' Register to transfer the Shares owned after the time of closing. The transfer of a Share performed

before the starting date of the General Meeting does not exclude the right of a Shareholder registered in the

Shareholders' Register to vote and to be present at the General Meeting.

For the purpose of determining thecontent of the Shareholders' Registerthe Company initiates a process of identification of shareholders based on the General Business Rules of KELER Ltd with the sheet date of 12thApril 2019.

Shareholders-representing at least 1 % (percentage) of the votes which can be cast-may request-with its cause indicated - the Board of Directors to include an issue in the Agenda of the General Meeting and may submit proposals on resolutions regarding any Agenda Items within 8 (eight) days starting from the publication of the present announcement.

Regarding the General Meeting agenda items the Board of Directors must provide the necessary information requested in writing at least 8 (eight) days prior to the General Meeting by any shareholder, so the shareholder receives the necessary information 3 (three) days before the day of the General Meeting at the latest.

Shareholder is obliged by confidentiality regarding Company business secrets; damages caused by the breach thereof shall be compensated pursuant to Section 6:519.of the Civil Code.

In case the General Meeting will fail to have a quorum, the reconvened General Meeting will be held on 06thMay 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the same place with the same agenda items. The scope of the proxy authorization applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on the adjourned General Meeting and applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on failing to have a quorum. The reconvened General Meeting will have a quorum concerning the original agenda items regardless the number of the Shareholders at present.

Aggregate data on the number of shares and the proportion of voting rights outstanding at the time of the convocation including the separate aggregates for each class of shares, furthermore the written submissions, the proposals for resolutions and the forms to be used for voting by representative are going to be published electronically on the website of the Company(www.appeninnholding.com), on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange(www.bet.hu)and on the official online information system operated by the National Bank of Hungary(www.kozzetetelek.mnb.hu)not later than the 02ndApril 2019.

22ndMarch 2019, Budapest

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding

Public Limited Company

Board of Directors