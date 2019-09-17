Log in
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYRT

(APPENINN)
Appeninn Vagyonkezelo : Nyrt. -Other information

09/17/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

OTHER INFORMATION

about engaging in property sales negotiations

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság(registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59., company registration number: 01- 10-046538; 'Company') respectfully informs the Market that the Company is engaging in negotiations with OPUS group about the sales of two properties directly or indirectly owned by the Company, following a decision made by the Board of Directors today.

The Company has been informed about its intention to purchase the properties under the Hungary, 1065 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.and the Hungary, 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 105.addresses. The Company has already been considering the possibility of selling the two properties before this communication.

Appeninn Plc.

Board of Directors

17 September 2019

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 20:21:04 UTC
