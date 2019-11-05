Appeninn Vagyonkezelo : Nyrt. - Resolution of the General Meeting 5. November, 2019.

AzAppeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Public Limited Company ((registered seat: 1118 Budapest,

Kelenhegyi út 43. B. épület V.1..; company registration number: 01-10-046538; court of registration: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; "Company")( "Company") hereby respectfully informs the Investors that the extraordinary general meeting, held on November 5, 2019 ("General Meeting"), has adopted the following resolutions after the declaration of the quorum:

Resolution of the General meeting No. 1/2019 (11.05.)

The general meeting has decided that the resolution shall be adopted publicly by showing the voting ballots prepared by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting elects Tamás Bernáth to be its Chairman.

The General meeting has adopted the resolution unanimously. In accordance with the point e) of subsection 1 of section 3:278 of the Civil Code, the resolution has been adopted with 25.242.225 pieces of yes votes, that is 53,29% compared to the Share capital, 0 pieces of no votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital; 0 pieces of abstain votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital. (The number of shares representing valid votes: 25,242,225)

Resolution of the General meeting No. 2/2019 (11.05.)

The General Meeting elects dr. Nóra Szabó to be its keeper of minutes, KPE Invest Kft. shareholder to witness of minutes, as well as Iryna Neshte and Bernadett Réti to be vote counters.

The General meeting has adopted the resolution unanimously. In accordance with the point e) of subsection 1 of section 3:278 of the Civil Code, the resolution has been adopted with 24.853.225 pieces of yes votes, that is 52,9% compared to the Share capital, 0 pieces of no votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital; 0 pieces of abstain votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital. (The number of shares representing valid votes: 24.853.225)

Resolution of the General meeting No. 3/2019 (11.05.)

The General Meeting authorises Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt.'s Board of Directors to issue bonds in Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt.'s name, in the framework of a private offering, in accordance with the conditions specified by the National Bank of Hungary for a successful participation in the National Bank of Hungary's Bond Funding for Growth Scheme. The General Meeting of the members has also authorised the Board of Directors of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt. to determine the details required for bond issuance and to issue the bonds.

