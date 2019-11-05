Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt    APPENINN   HU0000102132

APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYRT

(APPENINN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo : Nyrt. - Resolution of the General Meeting 5. November, 2019.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:40pm EST

AzAppeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Public Limited Company ((registered seat: 1118 Budapest,

Kelenhegyi út 43. B. épület V.1..; company registration number: 01-10-046538; court of registration: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; "Company")( "Company") hereby respectfully informs the Investors that the extraordinary general meeting, held on November 5, 2019 ("General Meeting"), has adopted the following resolutions after the declaration of the quorum:

Resolution of the General meeting No. 1/2019 (11.05.)

The general meeting has decided that the resolution shall be adopted publicly by showing the voting ballots prepared by the Board of Directors. The General Meeting elects Tamás Bernáth to be its Chairman.

The General meeting has adopted the resolution unanimously. In accordance with the point e) of subsection 1 of section 3:278 of the Civil Code, the resolution has been adopted with 25.242.225 pieces of yes votes, that is 53,29% compared to the Share capital, 0 pieces of no votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital; 0 pieces of abstain votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital. (The number of shares representing valid votes: 25,242,225)

Resolution of the General meeting No. 2/2019 (11.05.)

The General Meeting elects dr. Nóra Szabó to be its keeper of minutes, KPE Invest Kft. shareholder to witness of minutes, as well as Iryna Neshte and Bernadett Réti to be vote counters.

The General meeting has adopted the resolution unanimously. In accordance with the point e) of subsection 1 of section 3:278 of the Civil Code, the resolution has been adopted with 24.853.225 pieces of yes votes, that is 52,9% compared to the Share capital, 0 pieces of no votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital; 0 pieces of abstain votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital. (The number of shares representing valid votes: 24.853.225)

Resolution of the General meeting No. 3/2019 (11.05.)

The General Meeting authorises Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt.'s Board of Directors to issue bonds in Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt.'s name, in the framework of a private offering, in accordance with the conditions specified by the National Bank of Hungary for a successful participation in the National Bank of Hungary's Bond Funding for Growth Scheme. The General Meeting of the members has also authorised the Board of Directors of Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding Nyrt. to determine the details required for bond issuance and to issue the bonds.

1

The General meeting has adopted the resolution unanimously. In accordance with the point e) of subsection 1 of section 3:278 of the Civil Code, the resolution has been adopted with 25.242.225 pieces of yes votes, that is 53,29% compared to the Share capital, 0 pieces of no votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital; 0 pieces of abstain votes, that is 0% compared to the Share Capital. (The number of shares representing valid votes: 25,242,225)

*****

November 5, 2019, Budapest

Appeninn Vagyonkezelő Holding

Public Limited Company

Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Appeninn Vagyonkezelo Holding Nyrt. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLD
05:40pAPPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. - Resolution of the General Meeting 5. November, 2..
PU
09/27APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. - IFRS interim consolidated report for the first h..
PU
09/20APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. - Submissions and proposals for resolutions
PU
09/17APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. -Other information
PU
09/13APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. - GM Invitation
PU
03/22APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt. - GM - Invitation - 23-04-2019
PU
2018APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO : Nyrt - Extraordinary Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1 200x
Capi. / Sales2020 940x
Capitalization 19 137 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 743,00  HUF
Last Close Price 404,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tamás Bernáth Chief Executive Officer
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman
Aladin Ádám Linczényi Director
János Tima Director
Judit Tóth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPENINN VAGYONKEZELO HOLDING NYRT0.00%64
VICINITY CENTRES3.46%6 951
EMAAR MALLS PJSC6.15%6 768
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS19.46%4 373
PLAZA SA--.--%4 220
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.57%3 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group