AppFolio Expands Real Estate Product Capabilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions in the real estate and legal markets, today announced the availability of AppFolio Property Manager Plus, a new tier of AppFolio Property Manager.



AppFolio Property Manager Plus is designed to empower organizations by providing information necessary to obtain key insights and make strategic decisions that can drive the performance of their business at scale. Building on the ease-of-use, mobility and functionality of our award-winning AppFolio Property Manager software, the expanded suite of capabilities includes:

Performance Insights Dashboard: Real-time data, customized dashboards, and data visualization tools help property owners and managers take control of their business outcomes in minutes.

Configurable Workflows: Built-in workflow functionality allows customers to automate routine tasks and optimize processes directly within the software, ensuring consistent business practices across employees and offices.

Revenue Management and Optimization: Property management professionals have instant access to information on leasing performance, market conditions and automated pricing recommendations. Customers can maximize revenue, and operate and lease properties with increased profit and efficiency.

Access to Data: Customers can access data via a one-way data export API for additional data manipulation and reporting needs.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio's mission is to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our cloud-based solutions serve customers in the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include property management software ( AppFolio Property Manager , including the new AppFolio Property Manager Plus ) and legal practice management software ( MyCase ). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com .

