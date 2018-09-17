Log in
AppFolio Expands Real Estate Product Capabilities

0
09/17/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions in the real estate and legal markets, today announced the availability of AppFolio Property Manager Plus, a new tier of AppFolio Property Manager.

AppFolio Property Manager Plus is designed to empower organizations by providing information necessary to obtain key insights and make strategic decisions that can drive the performance of their business at scale. Building on the ease-of-use, mobility and functionality of our award-winning AppFolio Property Manager software, the expanded suite of capabilities includes:

  • Performance Insights Dashboard: Real-time data, customized dashboards, and data visualization tools help property owners and managers take control of their business outcomes in minutes.
  • Configurable Workflows: Built-in workflow functionality allows customers to automate routine tasks and optimize processes directly within the software, ensuring consistent business practices across employees and offices. 
  • Revenue Management and Optimization: Property management professionals have instant access to information on leasing performance, market conditions and automated pricing recommendations. Customers can maximize revenue, and operate and lease properties with increased profit and efficiency.
  • Access to Data: Customers can access data via a one-way data export API for additional data manipulation and reporting needs.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio's mission is to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our cloud-based solutions serve customers in the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include property management software (AppFolio Property Manager, including the new AppFolio Property Manager Plus) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Contact: ir@appfolio.com

AppFolio, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 185 M
EBIT 2018 24,8 M
Net income 2018 25,4 M
Finance 2018 81,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,93
P/E ratio 2019 89,75
EV / Sales 2018 16,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 3 041 M
Chart APPFOLIO INC
Duration : Period :
AppFolio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPFOLIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 56,0 $
Spread / Average Target -37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Randall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas von Blottnitz Chairman
Ida Kathleen Kane Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Walker Chief Technology Officer
Klaus Schauser Director & Chief Strategist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPFOLIO INC114.10%3 109
ORACLE CORPORATION4.17%196 072
SAP11.50%148 807
INTUIT44.21%58 858
SERVICENOW INC55.66%36 395
HEXAGON26.70%19 938
