APPFOLIO INC (APPF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/15 10:33:01 pm
63.9200 USD   -1.56%
AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions in the real estate and legal markets, today announced that it will report its third quarter of 2018 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 29, 2018.

AppFolio will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday, October 29, 2018. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of the IR page at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866.393.4306 and entering ID # 1875636. International callers may dial 734.385.2616. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855.859.2056 and 404.537.3406 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio

AppFolio's mission is to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our cloud-based solutions serve customers in the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include property management software (AppFolio Property Manager, including the new AppFolio Property Manager Plus) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: 

Erica Abrams, 805.364.6093

ir@appfolio.com

AppFolio, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
