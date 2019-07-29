Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AppFolio Inc    APPF

APPFOLIO INC

(APPF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

AppFolio's operating results for the second quarter of 2019 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as well as its more detailed second quarter 2019 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC on July 29, 2019.  These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of July 29, 2019, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $253 million to $255 million.
     
  • Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information
As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, July 29, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.624.1561 and entering ID # 7094869. International callers may dial 647.253.8652. A replay of the conference call will be available at 800.585.8367 and 416.621.4642 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which will be filed with the SEC on July 29, 2019, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)
 
  June 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $19,514  $74,076 
Investment securities—current 19,425  16,631 
Accounts receivable, net 8,180  5,516 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,945  11,775 
Total current assets 64,064  107,998 
Investment securities—noncurrent 3,586  11,256 
Property and equipment, net 7,930  6,871 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,440   
Capitalized software, net 24,658  20,485 
Goodwill 58,518  15,548 
Intangible assets, net 24,003  5,895 
Deferred taxes 21,704   
Other long-term assets 6,191  7,688 
Total assets $226,094  $175,741 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $1,579  $1,481 
Accrued employee expenses 13,626  12,377 
Accrued expenses 9,407  8,281 
Deferred revenue 3,929  3,414 
Other current liabilities 12,067  1,447 
Long-term debt, net—current portion 1,208  1,213 
Total current liabilities 41,816  28,213 
Operating lease liabilities 18,071   
Long-term debt, net 47,979  48,602 
Other long-term liabilities 13  7,080 
Total liabilities 107,879  83,895 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018    
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued - 16,456 and 16,159, shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; outstanding - 16,086 and 15,789 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2  2 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 17,952 and 18,109 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2  2 
Additional paid-in capital 157,195  157,898 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 18  (178)
Treasury stock, at cost, 370 Class A shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (21,562) (21,562)
Accumulated deficit (17,440) (44,316)
Total stockholders’ equity 118,215  91,846 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $226,094  $175,741 


    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenue$63,624  $47,240  $120,715  $89,580 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)25,128  17,729  49,309  34,342 
Sales and marketing13,232  7,625  24,451  15,030 
Research and product development9,339  5,750  17,820  11,083 
General and administrative8,214  5,248  16,406  10,564 
Depreciation and amortization5,415  3,579  10,491  7,079 
Total costs and operating expenses61,328  39,931  118,477  78,098 
Income from operations2,296  7,309  2,238  11,482 
Other expense, net(56) (18) (57) (21)
Interest income (expense), net(427) 226  (924) 402 
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes1,813  7,517  1,257  11,863 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes(21,338) 43  (25,619) 69 
Net income$23,151  $7,474  $26,876  $11,794 
        
Net income per common share:       
Basic$0.68  $0.22  $0.79  $0.35 
Diluted$0.65  $0.21  $0.76  $0.33 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic34,010  34,173  33,962  34,122 
Diluted35,412  35,408  35,385  35,361 
            

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$415  $250  $739  $470 
Sales and marketing302  228  550  438 
Research and product development363  287  671  512 
General and administrative607  572  1,279  1,235 
Total stock-based compensation expense$1,687  $1,337  $3,239  $2,655 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Cash from operating activities       
Net income$23,151  $7,474  $26,876  $11,794 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization5,415  3,579  10,491  7,079 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets987    1,928   
Stock-based compensation1,687  1,337  3,239  2,655 
Deferred income taxes(21,362)   (25,643)  
Other81  67  108  146 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable(644) (1,020) (2,695) (2,168)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1,859) (1,000) (5,199) (559)
Other long-term assets830  (296) 1,254  (1,062)
Accounts payable88  424  188  839 
Accrued employee expenses3,547  1,802  680  (2,040)
Accrued expenses(196) 822  1,384  1,433 
Deferred revenue313  (1,955) 581  (3,289)
Operating lease liabilities(1,024)   (1,759)  
Other long-term liabilities504  478  380  226 
Net cash provided by operating activities11,518  11,712  11,813  15,054 
Cash from investing activities       
Purchases of property and equipment(1,365) (317) (2,395) (580)
Additions to capitalized software(4,762) (2,569) (9,420) (5,505)
Purchases of investment securities(678) (5,259) (678) (20,832)
Sales of investment securities    1,750  5 
Maturities of investment securities1,750  7,299  4,000  15,595 
Acquisition, net of cash acquired    (54,004)  
Purchases of intangible assets(30)   (30)  
Net cash used in investing activities(5,085) (846) (60,777) (11,317)
Cash from financing activities       
Proceeds from stock option exercises109  188  199  658 
Tax withholding for net share settlement(3,436) (1,593) (4,751) (2,494)
Proceeds from issuance of debt572  31  1,169  63 
Principal payments on debt(885) (31) (1,794) (63)
Payment of debt issuance costs(60)   (420)  
Net cash used in financing activities(3,700) (1,405) (5,597) (1,836)
Net increase (decrease)  in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash2,733  9,461  (54,561) 1,901 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       
Beginning of period17,212  8,977  74,506  16,537 
End of period$19,945  $18,438  $19,945  $18,438 
        

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPFOLIO INC
04:11pAppFolio, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:09pAPPFOLIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/15AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Re..
GL
06/27AppFolio Launches New AI Leasing Assistant and Utility Management Offerings
GL
06/26APPFOLIO : Best property management software of 2019
AQ
05/23APPFOLIO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21APPFOLIO : APPF) CFO Sells $233,225.00 in Stock
AQ
05/02APPFOLIO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02APPFOLIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/02AppFolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 254 M
EBIT 2019 18,1 M
Net income 2019 17,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 194x
P/E ratio 2020 146x
Capi. / Sales2019 14,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 3 598 M
Chart APPFOLIO INC
Duration : Period :
AppFolio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPFOLIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,00  $
Last Close Price 105,80  $
Spread / Highest target -27,2%
Spread / Average Target -27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Randall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas von Blottnitz Chairman
Ida Kathleen Kane Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Walker Chief Technology Officer
Klaus Schauser Director & Chief Strategist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPFOLIO INC78.66%3 598
ORACLE CORPORATION29.57%195 145
SAP AG31.26%151 366
INTUIT44.16%73 565
SERVICENOW INC62.50%53 675
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.44%20 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group