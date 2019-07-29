AppFolio, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



AppFolio's operating results for the second quarter of 2019 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as well as its more detailed second quarter 2019 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC on July 29, 2019. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of July 29, 2019, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $253 million to $255 million.



Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, July 29, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.624.1561 and entering ID # 7094869. International callers may dial 647.253.8652. A replay of the conference call will be available at 800.585.8367 and 416.621.4642 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software ( AppFolio Property Manager , AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management ) and legal practice management software ( MyCase) . AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which will be filed with the SEC on July 29, 2019, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,514 $ 74,076 Investment securities—current 19,425 16,631 Accounts receivable, net 8,180 5,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,945 11,775 Total current assets 64,064 107,998 Investment securities—noncurrent 3,586 11,256 Property and equipment, net 7,930 6,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,440 — Capitalized software, net 24,658 20,485 Goodwill 58,518 15,548 Intangible assets, net 24,003 5,895 Deferred taxes 21,704 — Other long-term assets 6,191 7,688 Total assets $ 226,094 $ 175,741 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,579 $ 1,481 Accrued employee expenses 13,626 12,377 Accrued expenses 9,407 8,281 Deferred revenue 3,929 3,414 Other current liabilities 12,067 1,447 Long-term debt, net—current portion 1,208 1,213 Total current liabilities 41,816 28,213 Operating lease liabilities 18,071 — Long-term debt, net 47,979 48,602 Other long-term liabilities 13 7,080 Total liabilities 107,879 83,895 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued - 16,456 and 16,159, shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; outstanding - 16,086 and 15,789 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 17,952 and 18,109 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 157,195 157,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 18 (178 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 370 Class A shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (21,562 ) (21,562 ) Accumulated deficit (17,440 ) (44,316 ) Total stockholders’ equity 118,215 91,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 226,094 $ 175,741





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 63,624 $ 47,240 $ 120,715 $ 89,580 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 25,128 17,729 49,309 34,342 Sales and marketing 13,232 7,625 24,451 15,030 Research and product development 9,339 5,750 17,820 11,083 General and administrative 8,214 5,248 16,406 10,564 Depreciation and amortization 5,415 3,579 10,491 7,079 Total costs and operating expenses 61,328 39,931 118,477 78,098 Income from operations 2,296 7,309 2,238 11,482 Other expense, net (56 ) (18 ) (57 ) (21 ) Interest income (expense), net (427 ) 226 (924 ) 402 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,813 7,517 1,257 11,863 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (21,338 ) 43 (25,619 ) 69 Net income $ 23,151 $ 7,474 $ 26,876 $ 11,794 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.22 $ 0.79 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.21 $ 0.76 $ 0.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,010 34,173 33,962 34,122 Diluted 35,412 35,408 35,385 35,361

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 415 $ 250 $ 739 $ 470 Sales and marketing 302 228 550 438 Research and product development 363 287 671 512 General and administrative 607 572 1,279 1,235 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,687 $ 1,337 $ 3,239 $ 2,655



