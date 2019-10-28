AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



AppFolio's operating results for the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as well as its more detailed third quarter 2019 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC on October 28, 2019. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of October 28, 2019, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $254.5 million to $255.5 million.



Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, October 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.624.1561 and entering ID # 8056038. International callers may dial 647.253.8652. A replay of the conference call will be available at 800.585.8367 and 416.621.4642 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which will be filed with the SEC on October 28, 2019, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,121 $ 74,076 Investment securities—current 20,355 16,631 Accounts receivable, net 8,039 5,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,150 11,775 Total current assets 64,665 107,998 Investment securities—noncurrent 4,698 11,256 Property and equipment, net 9,842 6,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,433 — Capitalized software, net 27,621 20,485 Goodwill 58,392 15,548 Intangible assets, net 22,678 5,895 Deferred taxes 23,196 — Other long-term assets 6,303 7,688 Total assets $ 233,828 $ 175,741 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,539 $ 1,481 Accrued employee expenses 13,101 12,377 Accrued expenses 9,166 8,281 Deferred revenue 4,163 3,414 Other current liabilities 13,093 1,447 Long-term debt, net—current portion 1,208 1,213 Total current liabilities 42,270 28,213 Operating lease liabilities 18,448 — Long-term debt, net 47,677 48,602 Other long-term liabilities 16 7,080 Total liabilities 108,411 83,895 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued - 16,743 and 16,159, shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; outstanding - 16,373 and 15,789 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 17,685 and 18,109 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 159,399 157,898 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 38 (178 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 370 Class A shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (21,562 ) (21,562 ) Accumulated deficit (12,462 ) (44,316 ) Total stockholders’ equity 125,417 91,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 233,828 $ 175,741

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 67,935 $ 50,126 $ 188,650 $ 139,706 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 25,930 19,282 75,239 53,624 Sales and marketing 12,636 8,681 37,087 23,711 Research and product development 10,602 6,440 28,422 17,523 General and administrative 8,955 6,541 25,361 17,105 Depreciation and amortization 5,678 3,705 16,169 10,784 Total costs and operating expenses 63,801 44,649 182,278 122,747 Income from operations 4,134 5,477 6,372 16,959 Other income (expense), net (11 ) 1 (68 ) (20 ) Interest income (expense), net (400 ) 229 (1,324 ) 631 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,723 5,707 4,980 17,570 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,255 ) 183 (26,874 ) 252 Net income $ 4,978 $ 5,524 $ 31,854 $ 17,318 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.16 0.94 0.51 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.16 0.90 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,047 34,219 33,991 34,154 Diluted 35,421 35,610 35,406 35,524

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 334 $ 282 $ 1,073 $ 752 Sales and marketing 354 270 904 708 Research and product development 353 218 1,024 730 General and administrative 1,151 994 2,430 2,229 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,192 $ 1,764 $ 5,431 $ 4,419



