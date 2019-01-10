Appian Corporation to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16th at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Investor Relations

Staci Mortenson

ICR

Phone: 703-442-1091

investors@appian.com