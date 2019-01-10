Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Appian Corp    APPN

APPIAN CORP (APPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
30.35 USD   +2.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian Corporation to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations
Staci Mortenson
ICR
Phone: 703-442-1091
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

Appian Logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPIAN CORP
04:06pAppian Corporation to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
GL
01/09APPIAN : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conferenc..
AQ
01/02APPIAN CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Dir..
AQ
2018APPIAN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018APPIAN CORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Tel..
AQ
2018APPIAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018APPIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2018APPIAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018APPIAN : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
2018APPIAN : Geoscience Australia Chooses Appian to Streamline Financial Processes
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 222 M
EBIT 2018 -32,0 M
Net income 2018 -49,1 M
Finance 2018 106 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,98x
EV / Sales 2019 6,97x
Capitalization 1 880 M
Chart APPIAN CORP
Duration : Period :
Appian Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Robert C. Kramer Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPIAN CORP10.52%1 880
ORACLE CORPORATION6.05%171 479
SAP2.59%126 588
INTUIT3.51%52 592
SERVICENOW INC6.98%34 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.87%14 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.