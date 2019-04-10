Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Appian Corp    APPN

APPIAN CORP

(APPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2019 after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook. 

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13689316.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact
Staci Mortenson
ICR
703-442-1091
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

Appian Logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPIAN CORP
04:06pAppian Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
04/03INDEPENDENT STUDY : 84% of Firms with Highest Enterprise Requirements Use Low-co..
AQ
04/02INDEPENDENT STUDY : 84% of Firms with Highest Enterprise Requirements Use Low-co..
AQ
03/04APPIAN : Unveils Latest Version of the Appian Platform
AQ
02/25APPIAN : World 2019 Hackathon is Now Open
AQ
02/21APPIAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21APPIAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/21APPIAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21Appian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/19APPIAN CORPORATION : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 -28,5 M
Net income 2019 -44,8 M
Finance 2019 60,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,79x
EV / Sales 2020 6,61x
Capitalization 2 093 M
Chart APPIAN CORP
Duration : Period :
Appian Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Robert C. Kramer Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPIAN CORP21.94%2 093
ORACLE CORPORATION18.98%183 972
SAP13.17%140 948
INTUIT31.52%67 556
SERVICENOW INC34.10%42 816
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.43%18 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About