Aite Group Ranks Appian a "Best-in-Class" Vendor for Financial Services Client Life Cycle Management

0
12/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that independent analyst firm Aite Group has named Appian a “Best-in-Class” vendor for financial services client life cycle management (CLM) solutions. The ranking comes in Aite’s “Client Life Cycle Management Vendor Review: All Aboard in Capital Markets?” report.

Aite Group, a global financial services industry and technology research and advisory firm, estimates spending on CLM solutions will increase from US$438.9 million in 2018 to US$720.5 million in 2022. The report uses Aite’s proprietary vendor assessment framework, the Aite Impact Matrix, to evaluate vendors’ overall competitive positions with a focus on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. To qualify, vendors must provide client life cycle management, client data management, or Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions to the capital markets community, including investment banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians.

According to the report, “Appian has been supporting business processes in the financial services realm and beyond for two decades and has a broad geographic footprint. Though financial services aren’t the sole focus of its attention, the vendor has deep enough pockets to keep pace with the next generation of technology requirements that are being included in capital markets firms’ digital transformation strategies. The low-code, rapid deployment, and easy-to-tweak nature of the Appian platform has leant itself well to the requirements of technology-savvy capital markets firms.”

Appian recently announced Institutional Onboarding, the latest in its financial services solutions. The solution leverages the development speed and powerful business process management and case management capabilities of Appian’s low-code platform. Using pre-built data records, artificial intelligence-based document understanding, and packaged integrations, the solution accelerates and simplifies flawless institutional customer onboarding experiences.

“The growing need for new solutions across the customer journey is due to the growing complexity of the forces shaping capital markets,” said  Michael Heffner, Global Industry Lead at Appian. “Increasing data privacy and other regulatory requirements, thin margins for market players, and the push for digital transformation all necessitate solutions that are more powerful and more secure, yet faster to deploy and easier to change. That’s what Appian offers through our Institutional Onboarding and other solutions.”

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 266 M
EBIT 2019 -33,6 M
Net income 2019 -53,9 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -51,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -66,5x
EV / Sales2019 9,84x
EV / Sales2020 8,50x
Capitalization 2 767 M
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,83  $
Last Close Price 41,21  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Robert C. Kramer Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION52.71%2 767
ORACLE CORPORATION22.77%179 193
SAP AG38.23%159 065
INTUIT28.87%66 035
SERVICENOW, INC.56.70%52 610
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.56.38%21 777
