Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/13/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • The Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20th at 1:45 p.m. ET.
  • The Cowen Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27th at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com).

About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
