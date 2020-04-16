Appian Helps Banks Automate Lending for the UK Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and Prepare for the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS)

LONDON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced an application built on its Low-Code Automation Platform to support accredited lenders across the UK to manage the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) applications from businesses, as well as the anticipated Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS). The new loan application can automate and check eligibility, process and verify required supporting documents, and make lending decisions faster. Using Appian, lenders can quickly deploy advanced automation features, including RPA and AI-powered intelligent document processing.



The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) provides financial support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK experiencing loss of revenue and disruption of cash flow due to COVID-19. Since the introduction of CBILS on 23 March, 2020, banks and lenders have faced unprecedented interests and applications from businesses. According to the Financial Times, banks in the UK have struggled to meet the surge in demand and only about one in 10 applications has been processed and approved so far.

Businesses need rapid approval and access to these funds. Banks and lenders must respond with fast, efficient processes. Appian’s application supports the full lifecycle of new CBILS and CLBILS loans through the state-backed British Business Bank (BBB) , which is administering the UK scheme and working with lenders to process loan applications in batches to speed up the process:

Digital loan application online, via mobile or email to speed up the process and reduce wait time with the option to handle applications by post or through a call center. Form can be extracted using Appian’s AI-based Intelligent Document Processing capabilities.

online, via mobile or email to speed up the process and reduce wait time with the option to handle applications by post or through a call center. Form can be extracted using Appian’s AI-based Intelligent Document Processing capabilities. Faster loan qualification , including initial assessment per BBB eligibility checklist, management and verification of supporting documents, lending qualification, and digital signature collection based on CBILS requirements.

, including initial assessment per BBB eligibility checklist, management and verification of supporting documents, lending qualification, and digital signature collection based on CBILS requirements. Intelligent Risk and Fraud Management by detecting multiple applications from the same borrower or from a nonexistent business by easily integrating with external data sources, including UK Companies House and credit scores.

by detecting multiple applications from the same borrower or from a nonexistent business by easily integrating with external data sources, including UK Companies House and credit scores. Integrate with Banking Systems , including existing bank systems of record, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), document scanning and management, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), eSignature systems, and other industry standard tools.

, including existing bank systems of record, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), document scanning and management, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), eSignature systems, and other industry standard tools. Compliance reporting and auditing for easy business visibility into loan processing, as well as ongoing BBB compliance requirements. Access near real-time insights on the number of loan applications, acceptance rate, loan values, and other key indicators.

“The CBILS and CLBILS are massive and unprecedented schemes to help businesses across the UK during this challenging time,” said Michael Heffner, VP of Global Industries. “Appian’s low-code automation platform gives accredited lenders in the UK the flexibility to build fast and adapt to these changes, whilst keeping up with growing demand. We enable banks to automate their manual and complex processes, which is critically important in this current environment of distributed workers.”

Appian will host a webinar featuring Global and UK banking experts to discuss the schemes and how they challenge banks to respond. The webinar will feature a demonstration of how Appian can automate new loan application processes for CBILS.

Monday, April 20 at 2pm BST

Fireside Chat: Ensuring Readiness to Support CBILS

Rapidly Deploy a CBILS Application with Low-code Automation in Days

Find out how Appian is launching a CBILS application with one of the top four leading UK banks in a matter of days, to help automate the lending process for SMEs in need.

This fireside chat will provide you with an overview and demonstration of how an Appian CBILS deployment can support UK banks and accredited lenders with:

A digital entry point for business loan applicants

Intelligent rules to check applications based on British Business Bank (BBB) requirements

Fraud management designed to detect multiple applications from the same borrower or nonexistent business

Integration with existing bank systems of record and with industry standard tools like DocuSign, OCR, etc.

Deployment on-prem or in Appian’s secure managed cloud depending on bank’s needs

Register for the webinar at https://ap.pn/2wG4vtW

The CBILS application is available for purchase and can be implemented by Appian or by any of Appian’s Global Strategic partners.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com