Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Appian Corporation    APPN

APPIAN CORPORATION

(APPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appian Inks Technology Partnership with DocuSign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a strategic technology partnership with DocuSign to extend the integration between DocuSign and Appian’s low-code automation platform. DocuSign eSignature, part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, is available as a no-code plug-in to add market-leading electronic signature capabilities to any business process built on Appian. The DocuSign Connected System for Appian is available for all Appian customers running on version 19.4 or newer.

Signatures are required for most high-value business processes, such as sales contracting, customer onboarding, licensing, and other legal agreements. The security of those documents and signatures is paramount. DocuSign meets some of the most stringent US, EU, and global security standards, and uses the strongest data encryption technologies available.

Appian Cloud is built from the ground up for security, scalability, and reliability, with more security, compliance, and data privacy accreditations than any other vendor in the market. Appian accelerates the development of powerful enterprise automation applications by up to 20 times, and Appian is the only vendor to provide application deployment in eight weeks with the Appian Guarantee. The DocuSign Appian Connected System provides a range of eSignature services that can be managed directly within Appian, including account and user information access, templates, document lists, folder details, and cloud storage.

By accelerating transactions while increasing security, Appian’s integration partnership with DocuSign reduces costs and enhances customer experiences. To request a free trial of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, go to https://ap.pn/2Wxyz44.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPIAN CORPORATION
08:31aAppian Inks Technology Partnership with DocuSign
GL
05/12KPMG LLP Intelligent Data Privacy Offering Addresses California Consumer Priv..
GL
05/12SURVEY : Two-Thirds of Respondents Say Technology is Not Delivering Stronger Cus..
GL
05/08APPIAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07APPIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/07APPIAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07Appian Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
05/05Austan Goolsbee and Dr. Arthur Laffer Join “Virus Economics” Pane..
GL
04/29United States Marine Corps Adds Appian's Low-code Automation Platform to its ..
GL
04/23Appian Announces Workforce Safety and Readiness Application to Manage Respons..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 275 M
EBIT 2020 -46,9 M
Net income 2020 -65,6 M
Finance 2020 118 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -69,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2021 10,1x
Capitalization 3 259 M
Chart APPIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Appian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPIAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,00  $
Last Close Price 48,16  $
Spread / Highest target -4,49%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Wheeler Calkins Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Lynch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Beckley Chief Technology & Customer Officer
Myles Weber Chief Information Officer
Robert Charles Kramer Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPIAN CORPORATION26.04%3 259
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.34%164 838
SAP SE-11.19%138 302
INTUIT INC.7.54%73 424
SERVICENOW INC.29.50%69 721
RINGCENTRAL, INC.65.29%24 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group