APPLE

(AAPL)
08/09 04:00:00 pm
200.99 USD   -0.82%
05:06pAMS plans rival takeover bid for Germany's Osram
RE
05:04pAMS plans rival takeover bid for Germany's Osram
RE
08/10Q&A : Ex-Googler Harris on how tech 'downgrades' humans
AQ
AMS plans rival takeover bid for Germany's Osram

08/11/2019 | 05:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during opening of company 'World of light' showroom in Munich

VIENNA (Reuters) - Apple supplier AMS on Sunday said it plans to make an all-cash takeover bid for German lighting group Osram, offering 38.5 euros per share, more than a rival offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group.

Osram, which last month said it was considering Bain and Carlyle's binding offer of 35 euros (32.6 pounds) per share, declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the private equity firms' consortium.

Swiss-listed AMS last month decided against a bid but kept the prospect of one alive after it said it had been approached by potential financial partners and believed it could arrange financing.

The planned bid includes a 4.2 billion euro bridge facility underwritten by UBS and HSBC, which AMS plans to refinance by issuing debt and equity, including raising 1.5 billion euros of new equity, "primarily" through a rights issue.

"The combination of AMS and Osram creates a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics with approximately 5 billion euros of revenue," said AMS, which makes an array of sensors, including those that enable facial recognition on smartphones.

AMS added that it sees Osram's digital division - part of Osram's attempt to become a high-tech group that builds chips, provides digital lighting systems and supplies sensors and other components - as non-core, adding that it would seek "the best owner" for the division.

(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Bill Rigby)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -2.68% 49.07 Delayed Quote.114.01%
APPLE -0.82% 200.99 Delayed Quote.27.42%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.94% 622 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
OSRAM LICHT 1.12% 31.65 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
UBS GROUP -0.71% 10.52 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 365 M
Net income 2019 54 127 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 908 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,38  $
Last Close Price 200,99  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE27.42%908 310
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%236 214
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 307
MEITU INC--.--%1 083
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FITBIT INC-30.99%886
