APPLE

(AAPL)
08/09 04:00:00 pm
200.99 USD   -0.82%
AMS plans rival takeover bid for Germany's Osram

08/11/2019 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during opening of company 'World of light' showroom in Munich

VIENNA (Reuters) - Apple supplier AMS on Sunday said it plans to make an all-cash takeover bid for German lighting group Osram, offering 38.5 euros per share, more than a rival offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group.

Osram, which last month said it was considering Bain and Carlyle's binding offer of 35 euros ($39.19) per share, declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the private equity firms' consortium.

Swiss-listed AMS last month decided against a bid but kept the prospect of one alive after it said it had been approached by potential financial partners and believed it could arrange financing.

The planned bid includes a 4.2 billion euro bridge facility underwritten by UBS and HSBC, which AMS plans to refinance by issuing debt and equity, including raising 1.5 billion euros of new equity, "primarily" through a rights issue.

"The combination of AMS and Osram creates a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics with approximately 5 billion euros of revenue," said AMS, which makes an array of sensors, including those that enable facial recognition on smartphones.

AMS added that it sees Osram's digital division - part of Osram's attempt to become a high-tech group that builds chips, provides digital lighting systems and supplies sensors and other components - as non-core, adding that it would seek "the best owner" for the division.

($1 = 0.8931 euros)

(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Munich and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Bill Rigby)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -2.68% 49.07 Delayed Quote.114.01%
APPLE -0.82% 200.99 Delayed Quote.27.42%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.94% 622 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
OSRAM LICHT 1.12% 31.65 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
UBS GROUP -0.71% 10.52 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 365 M
Net income 2019 54 127 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 908 B
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,38  $
Last Close Price 200,99  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE27.42%908 310
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%236 214
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 307
MEITU INC--.--%1 083
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FITBIT INC-30.99%886
