Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

APPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Inc. - AAPL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 17, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NasdaqGS: AAPL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Apple and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aapl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 17, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On January 2, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed that it would miss its prior quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9B, with revenues of only $84B, far below prior guidance of $89B to $93B, due in part to falling iPhone sales in China and significantly reduced battery replacement pricing. On this news, the price of Apple’s shares fell, damaging investors.

The case is City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v. Apple Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2033.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
10:51pAPPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana A..
BU
05:31pBroadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
12:16pMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
07:10aEXPLAINER : Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
RE
06:36aAPPLE : VirTrial Wins MedTech Breakthrough Award for Drug Development Innovation..
AQ
04:55aJapan Display says has not received notice about Chinese investment
RE
06/13TIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
06/13APPLE : Logic Pro X update taps the tremendous power of the new Mac Pro
PU
06/13APPLE : mulling to buy Intel's modem business
AQ
06/13Amazon tops most valuable brand list
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 546 M
Net income 2019 53 346 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 16,64
P/E ratio 2020 15,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 875 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE22.19%797 366
XIAOMI CORP--.--%31 991
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD70.94%3 243
MEITU INC--.--%1 449
DIGIA OYJ6.67%91
DORO AB2.34%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About