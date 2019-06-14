APPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Inc. - AAPL

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until June
17, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NasdaqGS: AAPL).
Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between
November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Apple and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aapl/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by June 17, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On January 2, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed that it would
miss its prior quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9B, with revenues of
only $84B, far below prior guidance of $89B to $93B, due in part to
falling iPhone sales in China and significantly reduced battery
replacement pricing. On this news, the price of Apple’s shares fell,
damaging investors.
The case is City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v. Apple
Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2033.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
