Apple : A career in tech, built with coding and determination

Coming from a military family, Gerald Ingraham knew he would join the Marines. But after completing his service, and before he learned to code, the California native says he was 'a ship without a rudder and a sail.'

The father of two spent 15 years alternating between administration and construction jobs that left him seeking greater fulfillment and financial stability. That need compounded when his eldest son was diagnosed with brain cancer and Ingraham and his wife struggled to keep pace with a growing pile of medical bills.

Searching for options, Ingraham found a video online called 'Are you too old to be a programmer?' He decided that he wasn't and would teach himself how to code.

'The main thing that the Marine Corps teaches you is never to quit,' said Ingraham. 'So I didn't quit.' But after months of struggling with online tutorials, he knew he needed help. And that's when he discovered the Dream Corps #YesWeCode initiative.