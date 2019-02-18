Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : A career in tech, built with coding and determination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:32am EST

Coming from a military family, Gerald Ingraham knew he would join the Marines. But after completing his service, and before he learned to code, the California native says he was 'a ship without a rudder and a sail.'

The father of two spent 15 years alternating between administration and construction jobs that left him seeking greater fulfillment and financial stability. That need compounded when his eldest son was diagnosed with brain cancer and Ingraham and his wife struggled to keep pace with a growing pile of medical bills.

Searching for options, Ingraham found a video online called 'Are you too old to be a programmer?' He decided that he wasn't and would teach himself how to code.

'The main thing that the Marine Corps teaches you is never to quit,' said Ingraham. 'So I didn't quit.' But after months of struggling with online tutorials, he knew he needed help. And that's when he discovered the Dream Corps #YesWeCode initiative.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
09:32aAPPLE : A career in tech, built with coding and determination
PU
09:32aAPPLE : and Dream Corps build career opportunities for Oakland coders
PU
07:49aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hover At 4-month Highs On Hopes For More Trad..
DJ
07:26aAPPLE IS WORKING ON 31-INCH 6K DISPL : Report
AQ
02:26aSoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
RE
02/17APPLE : Saudi Arabia defends controversial 'women-tracking' app following global..
AQ
02/17APPLE : You might have to wait a while to tune into Apple's streaming service
AQ
02/16APPLE : Google, Apple criticised for Saudi app allowing men to track female rela..
AQ
02/16APPLE : is also working on a foldable phone, because why not
AQ
02/16APPLE : acquires AI startup behind Alexa, Google Assistant-based apps
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 644 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 14,95
P/E ratio 2020 13,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 804 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE8.04%803 578
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD24.23%2 472
MEITU INC--.--%1 598
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%221
DORO AB13.47%101
DIGIA OYJ-5.96%81
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.