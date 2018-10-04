Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:17pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple Inc and Amazon denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, statements from the tech companies released separately by Bloomberg showed.

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.

Reuters was unable to reach Apple, Amazon or representatives with the FBI, Dept of Homeland Security Agency and National Security Agency for comment.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a written request for comment on Thursday. Beijing has previously denied allegations of orchestrating cyber attacks against Western companies.

Amazon, in a statement published by Bloomberg, said: "We've found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications."

Apple said it had refuted "virtually every aspect" of the story in on-record responses to Bloomberg. "Apple has never found malicious chips, 'hardware manipulations' or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server," the company said.

Bloomberg reported that the malicious chips were planted by a unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which infiltrated the supply chain of a hardware company called Supermicro. The operation is thought to have been targeting valuable commercial secrets and government networks, the news agency said.

A representative for Supermicro at its European headquarters in the Netherlands said the company was unable to provide an immediate comment.

There have been increased concerns about foreign intelligence agencies infiltrating U.S. and other companies via so-called "supply chain attacks", particularly from China where multiple global tech firms outsource their manufacturing.

The U.S. government on Wednesday warned that a hacking group widely known as cloudhopper, which Western cybersecurity firms have linked to the Chinese government, has launched attacks on technology service providers in a campaign to steal data from their clients.

The warning came after experts with two prominent U.S. cybersecurity companies warned this week that Chinese hacking activity has surged amid the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs in London, Sweta Singh in Bangalore, Jim Finkle in New York and Adam Jourdan in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Amazon.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.94% 1952.76 Delayed Quote.66.98%
APPLE 1.22% 232.07 Delayed Quote.37.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
01:17pAPPLE : Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack
RE
10:31aAPPLE INC. : Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.
AQ
07:15aNINTENDO : Plans New Version of Switch Next Year -- Update
DJ
10/03APPLE INC. : iPhone Buyers Seeking Higher-End Models
AQ
10/03APPLE : CEO Tim Cook joins stellar line-up for 2018 International Conference of ..
AQ
10/03APPLE : Brings More Than 70 New Emoji to IPhone With IOS 12.1
AQ
10/03COM GUARD : com, Inc. Announces New Web Site and Upcoming Mobile Printing Produc..
AQ
10/03Tech giants allied against proposed Australia law seeking encrypted data
RE
10/03Sharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending
RE
10/02PRESS RELEASE : Attorney General Becerra: Consumers Deserve the Right to Hold Ap..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:36aMy Dividend Growth Portfolio - 35 Holdings, 6 Sells, 2 Buys 
10/03Tim Cook talks customer data "bunk", China data storage 
10/03APPLE AND THE DISPOSITION EFFECT : What To Do If One Stock Is Taking Over Your P.. 
10/03The End Of Snap And Tesla 
10/02DIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 295 M
Net income 2018 58 743 M
Finance 2018 129 B
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 19,76
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
Capitalization 1 121 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 235 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE37.13%1 120 881
NOKIA OYJ21.49%30 596
MEITU INC--.--%2 771
DORO AB-4.00%112
DIGIA OYJ28.09%93
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%82
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.