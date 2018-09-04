Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/04 10:00:00 pm
228.36 USD   +0.32%
06:07pAPPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
06:04pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
12:32pCorrection to Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:07pm EDT
The Amazon.com logo and stock price information is seen on screens at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday briefly joined Apple Inc to become the second $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company after its stock price more than doubled in a year as it grew rapidly in retail and cloud computing.

By Sinéad Carew and Noel Randewich

Its shares traded as high as $2,050.50 before easing a little to end the session at $2,039.51, up 1.3 percent and just short of the milestone level of $2,050.2677.

If the online retailer's shares keep up their recent pace, it would be a matter of when, not if, Amazon's stock market valuation eclipses that of iPhone maker Apple, which reached $1 trillion on Aug. 2.

Apple took almost 38 years as a public company to achieve the trillion dollar milestone, while Amazon got there in 21 years. While Apple's iPhone and other devices remain popular and its revenues are growing, it is not keeping up with Amazon's blistering sales growth.

Amazon has impressed investors by diversifying into virtually every corner of the retail industry, altering how consumers buy products and putting big pressure on many brick-and-mortar stores.

"It says a lot about Amazon and its ever-increasing dominance of segments of the retailing world as well as the web services business,” said Peter Tuz, President Of Chase Investment Counsel In Charlottesville, Virginia. "They have a tiny share of the worldwide retail sales market so there’s a lot left to capture there."


(Graphic: Amazon vs. Apple:

Amazon also provides video streaming services and bought upscale supermarket Whole Foods. And its cloud computing services for companies have become its main profit driver.

"Amazon's a little bit more dynamic than Apple because the iPhone has become more mature. Amazon's cloud business is an extra growth driver that Apple doesn't have," said Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta who describes Amazon's cloud services as its "crown jewel."

In the second quarter the unit accounted for 55 percent of Amazon's operating income and 20 percent of total revenue, according to Morgan.

Apple started trading in December 1980 but its stock did not truly start to take flight for another 25 years, spurred by the iPhone, the breakthrough device that left competitors in the dust.

Amazon - founded as an online book-retailer in Chief Executive Jeff Bezos' garage in 1994 - started trading on May 15, 1997 at $1.50 on a split-adjusted basis.

By October 2009 it had risen to $100 and the stock hit $1,000 for the first time on May 30, 2017. It has held above that level since Oct. 27, 2017.

Just 10 months later, on Aug. 30, Amazon shares hit $2,000 for the first time, just $50 per share away from giving the company a $1 trillion market value.


(Graphic: Analyst Price Targets:

The stock is up 74.5 percent year to date. In comparison, Apple has risen about 35.0percent in 2018.

Analysts expect Apple's revenue to jump 14.9 percent in its fiscal year ending in September, according to Thomson Reuters data, a hefty rise but still far short of Amazon’s expected revenue growth of 32 percent for 2018.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas and Phil Berlowitz)

By SinÃ©ad Carew and Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.33% 2039.51 Delayed Quote.72.10%
APPLE 0.32% 228.36 Delayed Quote.34.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:07pAPPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
06:04pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
01:37pWATCH : Apple warns customers of device defect
AQ
01:18pWATCH : Apple warns customers of device defect
AQ
01:11pWATCH : Apple warns customers of device defect
AQ
12:32pCorrection to Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
12:10pAMAZON COM : is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
AQ
11:58aAmazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation
DJ
11:35aWATCH : Apple warns customers of device defect (DHIVANA -ANYTIME)
AQ
11:21aWATCH : Apple warns customers of device defect (DHIVANA -ANYTIME)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:28pApple tops Q2 wearable shipments; Fitbit drops 22% Y/Y 
12:57pAnalyst Kuo expects 500% FOD growth next year 
12:06pApple Remains Slightly Undervalued 
11:47aAPPLE : The Rest Of 2018 
09:14aMARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : Adding Lockheed Martin 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 176 M
Net income 2018 58 637 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 19,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 1 099 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 219 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE34.51%1 099 436
NOKIA OYJ23.34%31 396
MEITU INC--.--%2 308
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%140
DORO AB-6.06%109
DIGIA OYJ32.34%97
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.