UPDATE September 25, 2019

Apple Antara opens Friday in Mexico City

Apple Antara lies in the heart of Mexico City's Polanco district.

Apple Antara opens Friday at 5 p.m. in the heart of Mexico City's vibrant Polanco district. Opening amidst museums, cultural landmarks and premier shopping, the store will welcome customers through 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors to experience all the best of Apple in Mexico. Visitors can discover all of Apple's latest products, get advice from a Genius and unlock their creativity in a Today at Apple session at Apple's newest store. 'We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across this bustling city,' said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. 'Our amazing team can't wait to welcome everyone to Apple Antara for the first time on Friday.'

Apple Antara features a pavilion design, with limestone-clad walls and curved corner glass panels to create a bright great hall.

Visitors enter the store through 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors.

Apple Antara is the first Apple Store of its kind in Latin America, and features a pavilion design. Taking full advantage of Mexico City's mild climate, the large sliding doors open to create a 20-foot-wide entrance to welcome visitors in from the public plaza outside. A thin profile metal roof hovers above limestone-clad walls and curved corner glass panels to create a bright great hall. The interior trees blur the boundary between inside and out, where the community can gather on stone benches in the plaza along Boulevard Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

The Forum will host free daily Today at Apple sessions.

The Forum and video wall sit at the center of the store and are home to Today at Apple. Apple Antara will host world-class creators to lead sessions, kicking off opening weekend with artists, photographers and musicians, adding to the cultural and educational experiences offered in the neighborhood. Apple's Creative Pros lead free, daily sessions focused on photography, music, art and design, coding, health and fitness and more. Over 100 new store team members join Apple in Mexico with the opening of Apple Antara - many of whom are bilingual. Half of the Apple Antara team joins from Apple's first store in Mexico at Apple Via Santa Fe to serve customers at this new location. The team is ready to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the new store.

Many of the Apple Antara team members are bilingual.

Apple Antara opens Friday at 5 p.m. To sign up for Today at Apple sessions visit apple.com/mx/today

