Apple Antara opens its doors to Mexico City

Apple opened Apple Antara in Mexico today, welcoming thousands of customers in the vibrant Polanco district of Mexico City.



Customers and Apple team members celebrate the opening of Apple Antara in Mexico City.

Apple Antara is the first Apple Store of its kind in Latin America, featuring a pavilion design with 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, joins the team to welcome customers to Apple Antara.

Apple Antara features all of Apple's latest products, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Mac and Apple Watch Series 5.

Mexican illustrator and muralist, Edgar Flores, leads a Today at Apple session and creates a communal art piece.

A customer takes a selfie with iPhone 11 Pro.

Customers explore Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple Antara.

Girl Ultra performs at Apple Antara on opening night.

Over 100 new store team members join Apple in Mexico with the opening of Apple Antara.

