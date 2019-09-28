Log in
APPLE

(AAPL)
Apple : Antara opens its doors to Mexico City

09/28/2019
PHOTOSSeptember 27, 2019
Apple Antara opens its doors to Mexico City
Apple opened Apple Antara in Mexico today, welcoming thousands of customers in the vibrant Polanco district of Mexico City.
Customers and Apple team members celebrate the opening of Apple Antara in Mexico City.
Apple Antara is the first Apple Store of its kind in Latin America, featuring a pavilion design with 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors.
Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, joins the team to welcome customers to Apple Antara.
Apple Antara features all of Apple's latest products, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Mac and Apple Watch Series 5.
Mexican illustrator and muralist, Edgar Flores, leads a Today at Apple session and creates a communal art piece.
A customer takes a selfie with iPhone 11 Pro.
Customers explore Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple Antara.
Girl Ultra performs at Apple Antara on opening night.
Over 100 new store team members join Apple in Mexico with the opening of Apple Antara.
Media

Images of Apple Antara

Press Contacts

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Ashley Rivera

Apple

ashley_rivera@apple.com

(408) 862-1381

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 09:17:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 324 M
Net income 2019 54 207 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,43x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 989 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 223,70  $
Last Close Price 218,82  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE39.40%988 887
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 196
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD241.69%6 451
MEITU INC--.--%986
DIGIA OYJ34.39%111
DORO AB13.32%94
