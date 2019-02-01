Apple : Apologizes for FaceTime Bug, Sets Fix for Next Week

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. apologized for a security flaw in its FaceTime video-chat system and said a software fix is coming next week, as the iPhone maker sought to assure customers it moved fast to address an embarrassing vulnerability that drew the attention of lawmakers.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue," an Apple spokesman said in a statement Friday. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we complete this process."

The apology came two days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said the state would investigate Apple's response to a bug that allowed one FaceTime user calling another in a group conversation to eavesdrop while the recipient's device was still ringing. The bug affected FaceTime running on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The glitch was a high-profile setback for a company that has marketed the security and privacy of its devices, and has criticized other technology companies for collecting users' personal data. Apple this week punished Facebook Inc. and Google, a division of Alphabet Inc., for violating its developer policies by releasing apps that gathered information from customers using Apple devices in exchange for compensation.

In its statement Friday, Apple thanked an Arizona teenager and his mother for shedding light on the bug. Though the family reported it more than a week ago, Apple didn't disable the Group FaceTime feature linked to the problem until Monday, when the issue blew up on social media.

An Apple spokesman didn't respond to questions about whether the Thompson family of Tucson, Ariz., would be rewarded for their work. Michele Thompson had hoped her 14-year-old son, who discovered the issue, might secure a payout from Apple, which has offered cash bounties since 2016 to researchers who discover significant bugs.

Apple said its engineering team quickly disabled Group FaceTime after it became aware of the bug and began working quickly to fix the issue. It added that the company is committed to improving the process for receiving and responding to reports of software bugs.

Ms. Thompson said she tried to communicate the problem to Apple through social media, fax and phone but struggled to get the attention of the tech giant's security team. She eventually registered as a developer in order to submit the bug.

Apologies, once rare for Apple, have become more common. In December 2017, it issued an apology for a software feature that slowed the performance of iPhones with older batteries. The company is facing civil litigation over that issue in U.S. District Court in Northern California.

"We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple's servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week," Apple said. "We thank the Thompson family for reporting the bug."

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com