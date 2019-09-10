Apple : Arcade Invites You to Play Something Extraordinary

Groundbreaking Game Subscription Service Launches on the App Store for $4.99 per Month on September 19

Apple® today announced that Apple Arcade℠ will be available on the App Store® on Thursday, September 19 with iOS 13, offering an all-new way to enjoy games without limits. With a subscription to Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month, users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®, Mac® and Apple TV®. Apple Arcade is launching with a one-month free trial and users will not find the games on any other mobile platform or subscription service. Apple Arcade games can all be played offline and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. The catalog will exceed 100 games in the coming weeks as new titles are introduced, with more games to come every month. Apple Arcade will be available on September 30 on iPadOS™ and tvOS® 13 and in October on macOS® Catalina.

“We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store. A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store’s existing massive catalog of games,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalog of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple's high privacy standards.”

New and Exclusive Games

From action and adventure games to party and puzzle games, everyone can count on finding something they'll love. Some of the titles debuting on Apple Arcade include:

“Ballistic Baseball” from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.

“ChuChu Rocket! Universe” explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.

In “Exit the Gungeon” from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.

“Overland” from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.

“PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.

In “Projection: First Light” from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.

In “Rayman Mini” from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.

In “Shantae and the Seven Sirens” from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie’s most thrilling adventure yet.

“Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.

In “Sneaky Sasquatch” from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.

“Steven Universe: Unleash the Light,” is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favorite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).

“Super Impossible Road” from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.

“The Bradwell Conspiracy” from Bossa, is a beautifully stylized conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.

In “The Enchanted World” from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.

“Various Daylife” from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of “Bravely Default” and “Octopath Traveler.” In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly-discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

Made by some of the most creative developers in the world, each game on Apple Arcade is designed to capture players’ imaginations through intuitive and fun gameplay, compelling narrative and original art and music. Apple Arcade subscribers get the full version of every game including all updates and expansions, without any ads or additional in-game purchases. Instead of paying up front for each game, subscribers can download and play any Apple Arcade game right from the App Store’s brand-new Arcade tab. All the games are playable offline, so they can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.1 Apple Arcade is the world’s first game subscription service that enables such a wide breadth of new titles to be played across mobile, desktop and TV. To give users maximum flexibility when playing, some games will support controllers, including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4 and MFi game controllers, in addition to touch controls and Siri Remote®.

With the App Store, Apple ignited a worldwide app phenomenon that has revolutionized the way people work, connect, learn and play. The App Store drives the app economy and has earned $120 billion for developers worldwide. Today, the App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. Privacy, security, quality and curation are fundamental to the App Store. Every app must meet and maintain Apple’s strict guidelines to launch and remain on the App Store. For enhanced discoverability, experts create rich editorial content and curated collections of the best apps every day. The App Store is the single best place to explore the world of apps, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch®, iPod touch, Apple TV and iMessage®.

Apple Arcade is one of Apple’s newest services, joining Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers; Apple News+, which brings together over 300 magazines, newspapers and digital publishers within the Apple News® app; Apple Music®, the home of over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists and daily selections from the world’s best music experts; Apple Card™, a new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life; Apple Pay®, the most popular mobile contactless payment system in the world that gives customers an easy, secure and private way to pay using their Apple devices; as well as the App Store and iCloud®.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade will be available via a new tab on the App Store for $4.99 (US) per month and is launching with a one-month free trial in more than 150 countries and regions.

The subscription will automatically renew at $4.99 per month at the end of the one-month free trial until cancelled. Customers can cancel at any time in Settings at least one day before each renewal date.

Apple Arcade will be available on September 19 with iOS 13, on September 30 on iPadOS and tvOS 13, and in October on macOS Catalina.

